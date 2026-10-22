Dolly Parton's Sister Claims Her Ballot Was Switched From Democrat to GOP Candidate While Voting in Tennessee: 'Don't Let Them Rig This Election'

"I would never vote for her for anything," she clarified. "I’m putting this out here because when we vote, we take it seriously, but we try not to hold up the long lines."

"Do it anyway," she added. "Don’t let them rig this election."

In a follow-up comment, she added that she's more "frightened and frustrated than angry" about the situation.

"This is so sad and heartbreaking, but to think this is what it’s come to makes me angry for every good and innocent person in this country," she added in a second comment.