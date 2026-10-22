Dolly Parton's Sister Claims Her Ballot Was Switched From Democrat to GOP Candidate While Voting in Tennessee: 'Don't Let Them Rig This Election'
Oct. 22 2026, Updated 2:40 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton's sister, Stella, expressed fears of election fraud after claiming her ballot selection had been changed more than once while attempting to vote in Tennessee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, October 21, Stella took to Facebook and stated that she had to "go back three times" while voting at the Hermitage Library near Nashville to "correct" her ballot because it kept "defaulting" to Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn.
'Don't Let Them Rig This Election'
"I would never vote for her for anything," she clarified. "I’m putting this out here because when we vote, we take it seriously, but we try not to hold up the long lines."
"Do it anyway," she added. "Don’t let them rig this election."
In a follow-up comment, she added that she's more "frightened and frustrated than angry" about the situation.
"This is so sad and heartbreaking, but to think this is what it’s come to makes me angry for every good and innocent person in this country," she added in a second comment.
Similar Stories of Voting Issues
Several people in the comments section claimed to have experienced similar issues while voting in Tennessee.
"That’s where I voted on the second day. I had to hit the button for Jerri three times before it took," one person said. "I did look at the printout to make sure that is exactly who it said I voted for."
Another person replied, "Mine did the same but I made sure it was on Jerry (sic) Green before we printed the ballot"
A third commenter chimed in, "Wow!! The exact same thing happened to me!! I chose not to say anything as I chalked it up to user error, although I didn't believe it in my heart. Thankfully, I'm always one to double-check my votes."
Some users suggested there may have been a calibration error that was affecting the touch-screens of voting machines, and others expressed their appreciation for paper ballots.
'I Kept Punching for the Democrat'
Voter Jackie Herrud gave WSMV Nashville a similar account on October 20 after she filled out her ballot in Spring Hill.
"I kept punching for the Democrat, Jerri Green, and it kept punching back to Marsha Blackburn," she claimed at the time. "It just really kind of irritated me, and then I was very nervous about making sure that my vote was going to be counted right."
Herrud said she "spoke with poll workers who had heard of similar complaints" as well.
Voter Turnout Explodes in Nashville Area
Voter turnout in Nashville has exploded this year, according to a recent report. In-person ballots cast on the first day of early voting have increased 1,400 percent since the 2022 midterm election.
Early voting is set to end on October 29. The midterm election will take place on November 3.