In the days after her sister died, Stella shared how the singer "would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future," even if there was "no hope" for her.

"My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I’ve ever known," she wrote via Facebook. "And if you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up, and give more of your time and resources, as she continued to do to the very end."

Dolly was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with kidney and autoimmune issues, days before her death.

She was laid to rest on August 28, with her cousin Richie Owens telling Today viewers the following month that the burial was “very quiet (and) very quickly done."

He said that while "a few" loved ones were at the burial, "other people (who) would have liked to (have) been there" were "doing other things."