Dolly Parton's Sister Stella Says Country Icon Spared Family From Seeing Her 'Frail' As She Battled Cancer
Nov. 25 2026, Published 6:49 p.m. ET
Stella Parton has revealed that her sister Dolly Parton spared her family from seeing her "frail" in her final days.
Although she couldn't physically visit her, Stella said she kept up to date with the country singer's battle with cancer via weekly phone calls while her sister received treatment abroad.
'She Didn't Want Me to See Her That Way'
“She would call me when she was having treatments in Germany, and we'd talk as long as she wanted to talk," Stella explained. "I walked through the journey with her."
As Parton became "more and more frail," Stella noted that her sister "didn't want me to see her that way," so she was never able to see her face-to-face during that time.
Dolly Would Be 'Upset' If Her Sister Saw Her 'Dying'
Stella told a publication, "She would have been very sad if she was dying and saw me upset crying, or saw sorrow on my face," pointing out that her sibling was "sparing me the pain and all of us the pain of watching that."
"It was a gift. And nobody can take your memories," Stella shared.
Shortly after the Jolene singer’s death, RadarOnline.com reported that Dolly allegedly took a private jet to Frankfurt to undergo a procedure a year before her death.
It's unclear what exactly the treatment entailed, but according to TMZ, it helped restore her strength.
'Show More Kindness'
Gavin Newsom to Face Uphill Battle in Possible 2028 Run, Top Democrat Strategist Predicts — as Cali Gov. Will Have to 'Overcome' Major 'Problem'
In the days after her sister died, Stella shared how the singer "would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future," even if there was "no hope" for her.
"My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I’ve ever known," she wrote via Facebook. "And if you want to honor her legacy, show more kindness, lift others up, and give more of your time and resources, as she continued to do to the very end."
Dolly was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with kidney and autoimmune issues, days before her death.
She was laid to rest on August 28, with her cousin Richie Owens telling Today viewers the following month that the burial was “very quiet (and) very quickly done."
He said that while "a few" loved ones were at the burial, "other people (who) would have liked to (have) been there" were "doing other things."
Dolly was buried at the Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum beside her late husband, Carl Dean.
The beloved star was reportedly secretly writing her second memoir before her death at 80, and the posthumous book's rights have sold for a whopping $13million in an epic bidding war.
Multiple insiders told a publication that Grand Central Publishing emerged victorious in the multimillion-dollar publishing showdown, scooping up the rights to Parton's highly anticipated memoir.
The blockbuster deal was brokered by literary agency Folio, which previously handled the sale of the country icon's 2020 book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.