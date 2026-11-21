Danielle, 50, is the daughter of Dolly's younger brother Robert Lee Parton Jr. and one of the first women in the large extended family to earn a college degree. She also served two decades as a decorated combat pilot for the National Guard.

"Like so many of you, losing her has changed something for me," Danielle said about her "Aunt Granny," who died Aug. 25 at age 80 following a brief cancer battle. "It made me think of the stories, values, and lessons that she left behind and the responsibility that our family has to care for them."

"I'm not crazy enough to try to fill her shoes. God knows I couldn't walk on them without killing myself," quipped Danielle, who recently revealed she's also battling cancer.

Danielle's appointment comes at a crucial time for the estate, which is currently involved in a legal battle with her cousin and Dolly's nephew Bryan Seaver, who served as the 9 to 5 star's longtime bodyguard.