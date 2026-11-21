EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Niece Named Brand Ambassador for Late Singer's Estate Amid Bitter Family Legal Battle
Nov. 21 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton is back from the dead in a bizarre social media post introducing her niece Danielle as the new "brand ambassador" for the late country singer's $500million estate that has sparked a bitter family feud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Ladies and gentlemen, my niece Danielle Parton," says the haunting prerecorded Instagram post of the Jolene singer wearing a blue denim jacket adorned with white flowers.
Dolly's Niece Takes on Family Legacy
Danielle, 50, is the daughter of Dolly's younger brother Robert Lee Parton Jr. and one of the first women in the large extended family to earn a college degree. She also served two decades as a decorated combat pilot for the National Guard.
"Like so many of you, losing her has changed something for me," Danielle said about her "Aunt Granny," who died Aug. 25 at age 80 following a brief cancer battle. "It made me think of the stories, values, and lessons that she left behind and the responsibility that our family has to care for them."
"I'm not crazy enough to try to fill her shoes. God knows I couldn't walk on them without killing myself," quipped Danielle, who recently revealed she's also battling cancer.
Danielle's appointment comes at a crucial time for the estate, which is currently involved in a legal battle with her cousin and Dolly's nephew Bryan Seaver, who served as the 9 to 5 star's longtime bodyguard.
Dolly's Estate Battle Sparks Family Feud
The power struggle erupted one month after Dolly's death when the estate canned Seaver and sought a restraining order after he sent text messages referring to himself as a "killer" and seemingly threatened to interfere with Dolly's businesses if he did not receive proper payment.
Seaver vehemently denies the allegations in court documents, and a hearing on the restraining order had been set for early November.
But behind the scenes, other relatives are also trying to position themselves for a piece of the pie, an insider told RadarOnline.com.
Family Feud Threatens Dolly's Fortune
"The family bickering just doesn't stop, and the legal fees will probably eat up all the inheritances," said the source.
"Some family members want to control one portion of Dolly's businesses, and there are siblings, nieces, nephews, friends and associates. It's a money-grubbing mess."