Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Gregory Zecca Arrested for 'Shooting Teenage Son Dead' Amid Claims He Was Boozing at the Time of Fatal Incident

The investigation found Gregory was allegedly "drinking for several hours" before watching a UFC match on TV with Anthony at a friend's house.

While there, according to authorities, he allegedly consumed both marijuana and alcohol.

Authorities alleged he "repeatedly handled a firearm in the child’s presence, practicing drawing it from his waistband and dry-firing. The firearm had initially been rendered safe by removing the magazine and clearing a live round from the chamber."

Eventually, authorities said, "the magazine was reinserted, and a round chambered, and Gregory discharged a single shot, fatally striking the child."

"This case underscores that devastating tragedy that can result from mixing firearms, alcohol, and drugs," Sheriff Rambosk said, adding, "Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss."

Gregory – who is the son of Dog’s wife, Francie Frane — was not taken into custody at the time, though an investigation was launched.