Dog The Bounty Hunter

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Gregory Zecca Arrested for 'Shooting Teenage Son Dead' Amid Claims He Was Boozing at the Time of Fatal Incident

picture of Dog Bounty Hunter and Gregory Zecca
Source: MEGA; Collier County Sheriffs Office

Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson, Gregory Zecca, has reportedly been arrested over the fatal shooting of his 13-year-old son, Anthony, last summer.

Feb. 4 2026, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson, Gregory Zecca, has reportedly been arrested for fatally shooting his own son, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Florida cops obtained an arrest warrant charging Zecca with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm, as well as using a firearm while under the influence, following an investigation into last summer's deadly incident.

'Drinking Alcohol' Before Fatal Shooting

Mugshot of Gregory Zecca
Source: Collier County Sheriffs Office

Zecca was 'under the influence of alcohol' at the time of the shooting, according to cops.

The investigation by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office determined Zecca was allegedly "under the influence of alcohol" when he accidentally shot and killed Dog's step-grandson, Anthony Zecca, 13, in July 2025.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said, "This was a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy.

"Our detectives conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation, examining every element of what happened through witness statements, forensic testing, subpoenas, search warrants, and more."

"I commend their hard work and professionalism in uncovering the facts in an incredibly difficult case," they added.

Boozy Evening Watching UFC Before Shooting

Photo of Gregory Zecca
Source: @zeccagreg/instagram

Zecca had been 'drinking for several hours' and was watching a UFC match with his son on TV before shooting.

The investigation found Gregory was allegedly "drinking for several hours" before watching a UFC match on TV with Anthony at a friend's house.

While there, according to authorities, he allegedly consumed both marijuana and alcohol.

Authorities alleged he "repeatedly handled a firearm in the child’s presence, practicing drawing it from his waistband and dry-firing. The firearm had initially been rendered safe by removing the magazine and clearing a live round from the chamber."

Eventually, authorities said, "the magazine was reinserted, and a round chambered, and Gregory discharged a single shot, fatally striking the child."

"This case underscores that devastating tragedy that can result from mixing firearms, alcohol, and drugs," Sheriff Rambosk said, adding, "Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss."

Gregory – who is the son of Dog’s wife, Francie Frane — was not taken into custody at the time, though an investigation was launched.

Zecca Introduced Son To Firearms At Young Age

picture of Anthony Zecca
Source: @zeccagreg/instagram

Zecca had taught his son how to use a rifle in 2021.

In a statement released last year, Dog and Frane said: "We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."

Days later, it reported that Gregory was placed on a psychiatric hold and "heavily sedated" after the incident, due to concerns the "devastated" father would attempt to take his own life.

A family rep said at the time that Gregory’s hold was because he was "stricken by grief and not because he feels guilty of a crime in relation to the shooting."

Gregory had taught his son how to use a rifle in 2021, when he was just nine years old, at Franktown Firearms Shooting Center in Franktown, Colorado.

"Getting some range time in with our buddies @franktownfirearms," Gregory boasted on his Instagram account at the time.

picture of Dog Bounty Hunter, Francie Frane, Gregory Zecca and Anthony Zecca
Source: @franciedogchapman/instagram

Dog and wife Francie Frane described the death as 'incomprehensible tragic accident.'

More recently, Anthony spent time with his grandparents and told a story about how he felt the Holy Spirit while visiting his "Meemaw" in the hospital emergency room in 2023 after she injured her ankle.

Anthony and his grandfather, whose real name is Duane Chapman, sat on a bench in the waiting room when he suddenly felt a gush of cold wind blowing in from outside, even though it was a warm, rainy day.

"When we're walking to her room, I feel the wind again, but from a different direction. When it first came, it hit me (on my chest). But when it came again, it hit me from the back, he said.

"And I'm wondering what is this? Because the doors didn't open this time, so why am I getting hit by wind? (It was) the Holy Spirit. And I asked Meemaw and she said, 'It was the Holy Spirit.'"

