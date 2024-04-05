'Disappointed': Dodger Fan Claims She Was 'Pressured' to Give Back $100K Baseball From Ohtani's First Home Run by Security

When Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers this week, he sent a ball flying into the stands, where a lucky fan scooped it up.

The excitement was short-lived, however, because the woman who managed to collect the coveted $100k souvenir says she was soon "pressured" to give it up to Ohtani, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Major League Baseball player circled the bases during the seventh inning of Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants after hurling the ball toward the crowd.