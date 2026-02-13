Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dilbert' Creator's Tragic Last Days — Inside Cartoonist Scott Adams' Brutal Prostate Cancer Fight Before His Passing At 68

dilbert creator scott adams tragic prostate cancer battle
Source: @SCOTTADAMS925/INSTAGRAM

'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams endured a brutal prostate cancer fight before his death at 68.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who's been suffering from prostate cancer, announced on a livestream the disease has metastasized throughout his body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 68-year-old cartoonist said "the odds of me recovering are essentially zero," explaining he's also experiencing ongoing heart failure that is making it difficult to breathe.

Health Crisis Enters Grim Phase

Donald Trump responded 'On it!' on Truth Social after Scott Adams sought help obtaining the drug Pluvicto.
Source: MEGA; @SCOTTADAMS925/INSTAGRAM

"January will probably be a month of transition, one way or another," he chillingly added. He first revealed his diagnosis last May, noting it was "the same cancer that Joe Biden has."

Adams, a longtime conservative, asked President Donald Trump for help in obtaining a newly FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto after the president's second election victory in November 2024. "On it," Trump replied on Truth Social.

But Adams acknowledged in December the treatment had proven ineffective and his condition had since worsened. "I'll just take some painkillers – there's no real limit to what I can take at this point," he said.

He also claimed he's relying on "massive amounts" of weed to counter the side effects of treatment.

Controversial Comments Ended Comic Run

Adams said his prostate cancer diagnosis was 'the same cancer that Joe Biden has.'
Source: @SCOTTADAMS925/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Dilbert, which was first published in 1989, appeared in 2,000 newspapers in 65 countries until Adams' controversial comments – including questioning the death toll of the Holocaust, labeling Black people "a hate group" and claiming he had lost multiple jobs because he's white – led to the popular comic strip being dropped by numerous publications in 2023.

Adams then relaunched the strip as a webcomic.

