EXCLUSIVE: 'Dilbert' Creator's Tragic Last Days — Inside Cartoonist Scott Adams' Brutal Prostate Cancer Fight Before His Passing At 68

"January will probably be a month of transition, one way or another," he chillingly added. He first revealed his diagnosis last May, noting it was "the same cancer that Joe Biden has."

Adams, a longtime conservative, asked President Donald Trump for help in obtaining a newly FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto after the president's second election victory in November 2024. "On it," Trump replied on Truth Social.

But Adams acknowledged in December the treatment had proven ineffective and his condition had since worsened. "I'll just take some painkillers – there's no real limit to what I can take at this point," he said.

He also claimed he's relying on "massive amounts" of weed to counter the side effects of treatment.