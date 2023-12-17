Diddy's Exes: All the Ladies Who Dated the Embattled Music Mogul in 9 Clicks

Diddy shared one of his first known public relationships with fashion designer Misa Hylton-Brim. They started dating in 1993 and welcomed their son, Justin Combs, a few months later.

The pair called it quits shortly after finding out about Hylton-Brim's pregnancy, but they remained amicable friends as they began co-parenting their child. However, she called out the music mogul following Justin's arrest as the matriarch said he became a bad example to their kid.

"I'm not protecting no one anymore, just my son," she wrote online. "The statement 'a fish rots from the head down' means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization's success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise."

Meanwhile, Diddy reflected on welcoming multiple children with three different women, telling The Wendy Williams Show he met all of them in the same year.