Diddy's Exes: All the Ladies Who Dated the Embattled Music Mogul in 9 Clicks
Misa Hylton
Diddy shared one of his first known public relationships with fashion designer Misa Hylton-Brim. They started dating in 1993 and welcomed their son, Justin Combs, a few months later.
The pair called it quits shortly after finding out about Hylton-Brim's pregnancy, but they remained amicable friends as they began co-parenting their child. However, she called out the music mogul following Justin's arrest as the matriarch said he became a bad example to their kid.
"I'm not protecting no one anymore, just my son," she wrote online. "The statement 'a fish rots from the head down' means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization's success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise."
Meanwhile, Diddy reflected on welcoming multiple children with three different women, telling The Wendy Williams Show he met all of them in the same year.
Kim Porter
Soon after his split from Hylton-Brim, Diddy started dating Kim Porter and welcomed their child, Christian, on April 1, 1998. Although they split a year after their son's arrival, they continued having an on-again, off-again relationship while co-parenting their child.
However, Porter felt betrayed when she found out he was having a twin with his friend, Sarah Chapman.
"I would have preferred to find out from him because that's a man," she told Essence. "I know it's hard for anyone to say to their significant other, 'I've gotten into some s— and I got a baby on the way.' But men do get caught up in things; I'm not naive to that."
Porter, who died in 2018 due to lobar pneumonia, added, "Still, there's a right and a wrong way to handle it. Because, most of all, we were friends. Even if I couldn't have understood it as a woman, I would have understood it as a friend."
Jennifer Lopez
In 1999, the record executive and Jennifer Lopez became an item and dated each other for two years before ultimately splitting after two years. She disclosed his infidelity led to their breakup.
"I never caught him but I just knew. He'd say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night," Lopez said in 2003.
Despite ending their romance, Diddy admitted she was one of his greatest loves.
Sarah Chapman
Diddy's third baby mama gave birth to their child, Chance, months before Porter delivered their twins. They dated on-again, off-again between his other relationships until they called it quits for good.
Currently, Diddy remains close with Chapman that he often posts about her to express his gratitude for caring for their daughter, including a September post to mark her birthday.
Cameron Diaz
While Diddy and Cameron Diaz never confirmed their real score, rumors said they hooked up from 2008 to 2012.
Casandra "Cassie" Ventura
Diddy and Cassie secretly started dating in 2007 and confirmed their relationship in 2012. Two years later, they sparked wedding rumors but reportedly split in 2015. They went on to date on-and-off from 2015 to 2018 until they called it quits for good.
In November, Cassie dropped a bombshell lawsuit accusing the record producer of abusing her in the years after they met when she was 19.
"She found herself becoming numb to the abuse she was experiencing, and became entirely beholden to Mr. Combs's demands," the complaint disclosed. "She began to blindly follow his instructions out of fear of again being on the receiving end of a vicious beating."
On the other hand, Diddy dismissed the claims and issued a statement through his lawyer, who called the allegations "offensive and outrageous." Only a day after the filing, he confirmed they decided to settle the issues privately.
Lori Harvey
Diddy sparked dating rumors with Lori Harvey in June 2019 when they were seen in different outings starting in July 2019. However, things died down as soon as she unfollowed her on social media after the news about him having dinner with a mystery woman surfaced.
Harvey formally denied the romance rumors in January while debunking the buzz that she dated his son, Justin.
Yung Miami
Diddy was linked to City Girls rapper Yung Miami in 2021 but only confirmed their romance in June 2022.
During his appearance on her podcast, he said they dated after the female artist asked him, "What we is? [sic]"
"We're dating. We go have dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times," Diddy declared.
However, Yung Miami clarified the comments in her interview with XXL Mag, saying she was single, but they were dating.
Dana Tran
Diddy welcomed his child, Love, with Dana Tran in October 2022. Though they never confirmed their relationship, he openly speaks about her online.
"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," he posted online. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"