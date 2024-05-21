Your tip
REMOVED: Diddy's Music Scrubbed From Peloton as Company Cuts Ties After Cassie Assault Video

Sean "Diddy" Combs' "we ain't goin' nowhere" lyrics didn't age well.

May 20 2024

Sean "Diddy" Combs' we ain't goin' nowhere lyrics didn't age well. The embattled rapper's music and his Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series have been removed from Peloton following the release of a disturbing 2016 surveillance video that showed him stomping, kicking, and dragging his ex, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The fitness company revealed its decision to stop playing Diddy's hits on Monday, just three days after the footage made headlines.

"We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs' music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform," Peloton's statement read.

Peloton has pulled all of his music from its platform.

"This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a member of our Peloton community," it concluded.

Peloton's announcement was made on its private member's Facebook page in response to a concerned user writing, "Dear Peloton, Your next purge needs to be all Diddy classes. Signed, women everywhere."

The company stopped using Kanye West's music from its on-demand library after his antisemitic controversy, so Diddy isn't the first artist to be pulled from the platform.

New York's Mayor Eric Adams is also trying to distance himself from the embattled music man's mess, revealing Diddy's key to the city is in jeopardy of being revoked.

Surveillance footage of Diddy kicking and dragging Cassie was leaked last week.

"I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him," Adams told news outlet PIX11, referencing the surveillance footage. He explained that “the committee and the team” have “never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be."

The footage showing Diddy physically attacking Cassie in 2016 seemed to cooperate with the allegations she made about the assault in the now-settled $30 million lawsuit she filed against him in November 2023. He denied his ex's accusations and accused her of blackmailing him.

Cassie sued Diddy last year, accusing him of sexual and physical assault. The lawsuit has been settled.

It wasn't until the video was leaked that Diddy publicly apologized, claiming he hit "rock bottom" and went to rehab after the incident. Cassie's lawyer, Meredith Firetog, slammed the rap mogul over his "pathetic" response.

"Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," she said in her statement posted to X.

"When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

