Celeb DJ Reveals Her Brush With Diddy Was So Chilling She Dodged His Drug and Sex-Fueled ‘Freak Offs’: “It Was Too Scary’

Australian DJ Havana Brown has shared her experience at an "infamous [P. Diddy] party," saying she ended up in a situation that made her feel "uncomfortable."

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Brown recently spoke about that experience being in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ circle on Hit WA’s show Allan & Carly, claiming that “everyone knew” about Diddy’s alleged “freak off” parties, News.com.au reported.