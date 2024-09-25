Celeb DJ Reveals Her Brush With Diddy Was So Chilling She Dodged His Drug and Sex-Fueled ‘Freak Offs’: “It Was Too Scary’
Australian DJ Havana Brown has shared her experience at an "infamous [P. Diddy] party," saying she ended up in a situation that made her feel "uncomfortable."
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Brown recently spoke about that experience being in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ circle on Hit WA’s show Allan & Carly, claiming that “everyone knew” about Diddy’s alleged “freak off” parties, News.com.au reported.
She told the radio hosts, “It’s not a secret in the industry at all … Absolutely everybody in the industry knew what was going on.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, 54-year-old Diddy was arrested at a New York City hotel on September 16.
In the indictment, prosecutors alleged the music mogul "created a criminal enterprise" in which he "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct".
Prosecutors alleged Diddy used drugs, violence and the power of his status to "lure female victims" into extended sex acts called "freak offs".
During the interview, Brown said she had crossed paths with Combs through her friend Pitbull, who she collaborated with on the 2012 hit song We Run The Night.
Brown said, “[Pitbull] just took us around, and showed us around Miami, all his houses, all his friend’s houses … which is really interesting right now.”
She went on to say that she felt “uncomfortable” during her time in Combs’ world.
“I have been in situations that are connected to him where I have felt very uncomfortable — but not at a ‘freak off’ party,” she claimed. “I’m too wise to be putting myself in that situation. I would never — it’s too scary for me. I don’t want to ever be put in a situation where you have to say ‘no’, because that’s when they just ruin you.”
Brown also noted that the dance section of the music industry was “absolutely blissful” and she only felt unsafe when she “dabbled outside” of it and “started doing more hip hop.”
“That’s when it gets a bit weird and unfortunately I don’t know why it’s so ingrained. I’m sure it’s in every industry, I’m not saying it’s not — but I have never experienced it other than in the hip hop world,” the deejay stated.
Combs was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has been denied bail twice and remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
