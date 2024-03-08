Dianne Feinstein's $3 Million Art Collection Heading to Auction Months After Death at 90

Over 40 rare paintings and sculptures spanning eight centuries from across Tibet, Nepal, and Greater China, accumulated by Feinstein and Blum over three decades are slated to go under the hammer at upscale auction house Bonhams New York on March 20.

Standout pieces from the collection include a late 12th/early 13th-century portrait thangka of a Tibetan Buddhist teacher and a 16th-century copper alloy portrait of Lowo Khenchen Sonam Lundrup, the great abbot of Mustang in modern-day Nepal, both of which are expected to fetch $400,000-$600,000. A Nepalese paubha, a religious painting of a Vaishnavite temple dated 1716, is estimated between $300,000 and $500,000.

"The Richard C. Blum and Senator Dianne Feinstein Collection of Himalayan Art is a true testament to the couple's discerning eye and attention to detail when adding to their collection for over 30 years," said Edward Wilkinson, Bonhams' global head of Indian, Himalayan, and Southeast Asian art. "The collection was integral to their lives, present almost without exception in every room of their homes and offices. We are honored to be entrusted with bringing it to auction."