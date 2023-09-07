Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, Forgot She Gave Her Daughter Katherine Power of Attorney: 'I Gave No Permission to Do Anything'
Senator Dianne Feinstein recently forgot that she gave her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, power of attorney to act on her behalf, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a startling development to come as Senator Feinstein faces calls to resign from her role in public office, the 90-year-old Democratic politician from California temporarily forgot that she gave her 66-year-old daughter power of attorney.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Feinstein said she “gave no permission to do anything” when asked why Katherine was given power over the aging senator’s legal affairs.
Senator Feinstein then clarified her comments in a follow-up phone call regarding the matter.
“I’ve entrusted my daughter to handle those things that I believe she can,” she said, according to the Chronicle. “She’s very smart, and if it doesn’t work, we’ll change it.”
“But so far, so good,” Senator Feinstein added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 90-year-old California senator gave her daughter power of attorney in July shortly before Katherine filed a lawsuit against the trustees of Dianne’s late husband’s estate.
According to the court filing, Katherine alleged that estate co-trustees Michael Klein, Marc Scholvinck, and Verett Mims violated California’s elder abuse laws against her senator mother.
Katherine further argued that the co-trustees failed to fund a trust that Senator Feinstein is the sole income beneficiary of.
The three defendants allegedly failed to make “required distributions” from the trust to Senator Feinstein following the death of her husband, Richard Blum, in 2022.
- Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison for Spearheading January 6 Capitol Riot
- Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio's Sentencing Postponed After Judge Fell Ill
- Ex-President Donald Trump Furiously Attacks Fani Willis Calling Her a 'Failed District Attorney' Who is 'Bad For America'
When asked about the ongoing case, Senator Feinstein confirmed that she requested Katherine to “handle” the anticipated proceedings.
“I’ve asked my daughter to handle the case,” the senator said. “And it’s so I can focus on what I’m doing back here in Washington.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“It’s a difficult time for me,” Feinstein added, “and so I really don’t have time for other things.”
Meanwhile, an attorney representing the defendants in the case issued a statement and refuted the allegations made by Katherine on her mother’s behalf.
“The trustees have acted ethically and appropriately at all times; the same cannot be said for Katherine Feinstein,” attorney Steven Braccini said in August. “This filing is unconscionable.”
“The trustees have always respected Senator Feinstein and always will,” he continued. “But this has nothing to do with her needs and everything to do with her daughter’s avarice.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the lawsuit came as the elder Feinstein faces growing calls to resign from the Senate due to her age and a series of recent health concerns.
The 90-year-old California politician missed 60 Senate votes earlier this year when she was hospitalized for shingles, and she was rushed to the hospital again last month after she fell down at her San Francisco home.
Although Senator Feinstein has so far refused to step down from office, she announced last year that she will not seek reelection when her current term expires in 2024.