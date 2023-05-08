'JUST BRUTAL': Democrat George Stephanopoulos on Latest Poll Showing Biden Would Lose to Trump
This weekend, ABC News host George Stephanopoulos said that a new poll showing President Joe Biden losing to Donald Trump in 2024 is “just brutal,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just days after Biden officially announced his 2024 re-election bid, a new poll released by ABC and the Washington Post found the current president getting “trounced” by Trump next year.
The brand-new poll also found that President Biden’s approval rating is now at a poor 36% – down 6 points from a February poll that placed Biden’s approval rating at a modest 42%.
“This poll is just brutal for President Biden!” Stephanopoulos said on Sunday night.
Even more surprising was the poll’s discovery that 20% of those who believe Trump should face criminal charges in connection to the Stormy Daniels hush money case would still vote for the embattled ex-president in next year’s presidential election.
“I’ve got to admit I have a hard time wrapping my head around that,” Stephanopoulos said regarding the 20% of voters. “You’ve got one in five people who say they believe President Trump should face criminal charges, but they would still vote for him.”
“It is remarkable,” ABC News political director Rick Klein chimed in. “And I do think once there’s a match-up with an actual person, maybe that changes, but that just tells you about how much Trump is kind of baked into the political equation.”
“It kept me up,” former DNC chair Donna Brazile, who appeared on Sunday night as a guest, added. “[The White House is] still unable to get a real good, strong message to the American people, not just on the accomplishments, but where they want to take the country.”
According to the new poll released by ABC and the Washington Post on Sunday, President Biden lost 38-45 in a hypothetical 2024 matchup with former President Trump.
Meanwhile, another portion of the poll found that Biden also lost 37-42 in a hypothetical 2024 matchup against rumored GOP candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s age – particularly his mental and physical health – is a major point of concern for voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Sunday’s poll confirmed that more than 6 in 10 American voters do not believe Biden, 80, has the mental and physical capacities to lead the nation through a second presidential term.