Victoria Beckham

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Why David and Victoria Beckham 'Haven't Been Able to Stand Nicola Peltz for YEARS'

Photos of Nicole Peltz, Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham have been left frustrated over Nicola Peltz's long-standing habit of monopolizing their son's attention.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 7:21 p.m. ET

David and Victoria Beckham have been left increasingly frustrated over what sources have told RadarOnline.com is Nicola Peltz's long-standing habit of monopolizing their son's attention – a dynamic insiders say lies at the heart of the couple's explosive rift with their son Brooklyn Beckham.

The issue goes back years, insiders told us, and centers on David, 50, and Victoria, 51, believing Nicola, 31, consistently positioned herself as the emotional priority in Brooklyn's life, limiting his contact with his parents and siblings.

A Pattern of Disappearing Acts

Photos of Nicole Peltz, David and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham felt pushed aside by their son’s marriage.

According to multiple sources familiar with the family, this pattern has been evident for years and intensified after Brooklyn, now 26, began dating Peltz and later married her in 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

One insider said: "This rift goes back to, time and again, Nicola feeling wronged or unhappy, and once that happens, Brooklyn effectively disappears from his family's life. Plans fall apart, communication stops, and access to him is cut off."

The source added this behavior was viewed by David and Victoria as the central problem with their son's marriage long before any public estrangement.

They continued: "In their eyes, this feud didn't happen overnight, and it certainly wasn't triggered by one row or one moment around the wedding. What they experienced instead was a gradual narrowing of contact with their son, where seeing him, speaking to him, or spending time together became harder and harder as the years went on."

From Fashion Friends to Family Friction

Photo of Nicole Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Nicola Peltz repeatedly became Brooklyn’s top priority.

Friends of the Beckhams said the couple initially made concerted efforts to welcome Nicola into the family.

When the relationship began, Victoria and Nicola bonded over fashion and socializing, with the actress borrowing clothes and sharing makeup with her mother-in-law.

One family associate said the relationship started "warmly" and "lovingly," particularly during celebrations around Brooklyn's 21st birthday.

Tensions, however, began to emerge as Brooklyn increasingly deferred to Nicola in family situations.

A source close to David said: "If Nicola was uncomfortable or unhappy about something, Brooklyn would instantly retreat. Plans that had been made would be dropped without warning – family dinners wouldn't happen, visits would be quietly pushed back, and phone calls would go unanswered. It created a feeling that everything depended on her mood."

Our source added this was interpreted as Nicola "hogging Brooklyn's attention" and leaving his parents feeling sidelined.

Wedding Woes and the Move to California

Photo of David and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria struggled to reach their son.

That dynamic became more pronounced during the lead-up to their wedding.

One insider said Nicola relied heavily on her parents, billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Peltz, while Brooklyn increasingly aligned himself with their views.

They added: "Over time, David and Victoria felt excluded from decisions and distanced from Brooklyn in a way they couldn't break through. There was a growing sense that they were no longer welcome or included, and that access to their own son was being quietly closed off."

Following the wedding, Brooklyn and Nicola settled in California, further reducing contact with the Beckhams.

Family friends say whenever David or Victoria attempted to arrange visits, the response was often filtered through Nicola's feelings.

"If Nicola felt in any way overlooked or offended, the whole relationship would effectively be put on pause," one source said.

"Contact would stop, plans would collapse, and nothing would move forward. That was the part that caused the most pain for David and Victoria, because it made them feel powerless and pushed aside."

Stunned by Legal Shields and 'Dignified Silence'

Photo of Nicole Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding deepened the family divide.

The emotional impact on the wider family has been significant.

Romeo Beckham, 23, Cruz Beckham, 20, and their sister Harper Beckham, 14, are said to miss regular contact with Brooklyn.

"They struggle to grasp why something as simple as spending time with their own brother has become so fraught," a source said.

"From their point of view, it shouldn't be this difficult to see him or speak to him, and that lack of understanding has been really hard for them to process."

As the situation worsened, lawyers acting for Brooklyn asked his parents to communicate with him only through legal channels, a move that stunned the Beckhams.

One family source said: "From their side, there was no hidden agenda or confrontation. They were simply trying to make contact, to check in and to ask if they could spend time together as a family."

Despite the ongoing distance, David and Victoria have chosen not to comment publicly.

Victoria is expected to attend Emma Bunton's 50th birthday celebration, while David has continued international work commitments.

A source close to the family said the couple's focus remains on maintaining privacy and "dignified silence" in the face of Brooklyn's now infamous Instagram rant against them.

"In David and Victoria's view, the dynamic is very straightforward," the insider added.

"Nicola's needs and feelings are always given priority, while Brooklyn's parents and siblings are pushed much further down the list."

