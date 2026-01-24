EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Why David and Victoria Beckham 'Haven't Been Able to Stand Nicola Peltz for YEARS'

According to multiple sources familiar with the family, this pattern has been evident for years and intensified after Brooklyn, now 26, began dating Peltz and later married her in 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

One insider said: "This rift goes back to, time and again, Nicola feeling wronged or unhappy, and once that happens, Brooklyn effectively disappears from his family's life. Plans fall apart, communication stops, and access to him is cut off."

The source added this behavior was viewed by David and Victoria as the central problem with their son's marriage long before any public estrangement.

They continued: "In their eyes, this feud didn't happen overnight, and it certainly wasn't triggered by one row or one moment around the wedding. What they experienced instead was a gradual narrowing of contact with their son, where seeing him, speaking to him, or spending time together became harder and harder as the years went on."