Dave Portnoy Denies Being Intimate With Alex Cooper After Former Barstool Employee Sofia Franklyn Makes Explosive Claims in New Memoir

The former co-hosts' relationship deteriorated in 2020 when they entered renegotiations for their contract. The women were offered $500,000 each to stay with Barstool for another year, and an opportunity to gain ownership of the podcast's IP. Franklyn wanted to be independent, while Cooper chose to remain with Barstool.

"I feel so strongly that going independent at our peak will rocket us – merch profits, an alcohol brand, seeing more listener dollars in OUR pockets-but Alex feels just as strongly the other way, which in and of itself is persuasive. I feel so worn down. We're killing ourselves and our friendship by endlessly trying to prove ourselves on diametrically opposed points. I feel severed from the person I’m fighting both against and for. It's too backward," Franklyn noted in her memoir.

The friends parted ways, with Cooper continuing to host the show by herself and moving the show to Spotify in 2021, which got Portnoy no money. In 2024, she signed a deal with SiriusXM. Franklyn has since started her own podcast, Sofia with an F. Cooper has previously discussed her side of the falling out, saying she realized the "Daddy Gang" was bigger than both of them.