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Home > Politics

Rachel Maddow Pitches Wild New Donald Trump Renovation Reality Show on 'The View': 'He Loves Redecorating'

Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's renovation projects sparked a new reality TV show idea.

Nov. 13 2026, Updated 12:16 p.m. ET

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Rachel Maddow playfully suggested that President Donald Trump could be persuaded to leave the White House early by offering him a home renovation reality show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During a recent appearance on The View, Maddow joked his enthusiasm for gold decorations and construction projects could become the premise of a television series.

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'Trump My House' Reality Series

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Maddow tossed out an idea for a new reality TV show featuring Trump.
Source: MS NOW/YOUTUBE

Maddow tossed out an idea for a new reality TV show featuring Trump.

The MS NOW host floated the idea while discussing Republicans' losses in the midterm elections and whether Trump's political movement was losing influence.

Maddow acknowledged that Trump still had two years left in office but suggested he could leave voluntarily.

"Did you ever watch that show Pimp My Ride? It was my favorite reality show of all time," Maddow said. "I just thought somebody should suggest to Donald Trump – he loves all the redecorating stuff, turning the Oval Office gold and erecting little statues and things everywhere. Somebody just offer him a TV show that's like Trump My House or Trump My Town. And give him little budgets to go put up foam core gold things and do whatever."

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Trump's Own Island

Picture of Donald Trump in the Oval Office
Source: MEGA

Trump gold decorations were the source of jokes for Maddow and Goldberg.

Whoopi Goldberg expanded on Maddow's proposal by suggesting that Trump could have an island to decorate however he wanted, provided he returned $1 billion.

"What if we gave him The Island? What if we said, 'You give us back the $1billion... and you can go to the island. You could buy that island. You could put all the gold you want,'" Goldberg said.

Joy Behar then joked, "That's a good idea. Rikers!"

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White House Renovations

Picture of Donald Trump in the Oval Office
Source: MEGA

Trump's renovations range from the Rose Garden to the Oval Office and beyond.

Trump has undertaken multiple renovations since returning to office, including extensive gold decorations in the Oval Office, changes to the Rose Garden and a major ballroom construction project.

The president replaced the Rose Garden's lawn with a white stone patio modeled after his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and installed several statues honoring prominent figures from American history.

Trump has also pursued additional construction projects around Washington, including a proposed memorial arch near Arlington National Cemetery.

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Picture of Arlington National Cemetery
Source: MEGA

Trump's triumphal arch has been met with pushback from the Kennedy family.

Trump's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch is facing legal challenges. On Nov. 5, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan temporarily blocked construction for 14 days while considering challenges brought by Washington, D.C., Virginia and other plaintiffs questioning the project's legality.

On Tuesday, nine members of the Kennedy family sought to join the litigation, arguing that the structure would cast shadows over family gravesites and obstruct historic views of the cemetery.

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