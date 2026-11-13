Rachel Maddow Pitches Wild New Donald Trump Renovation Reality Show on 'The View': 'He Loves Redecorating'

The MS NOW host floated the idea while discussing Republicans' losses in the midterm elections and whether Trump's political movement was losing influence.

Maddow acknowledged that Trump still had two years left in office but suggested he could leave voluntarily.

"Did you ever watch that show Pimp My Ride? It was my favorite reality show of all time," Maddow said. "I just thought somebody should suggest to Donald Trump – he loves all the redecorating stuff, turning the Oval Office gold and erecting little statues and things everywhere. Somebody just offer him a TV show that's like Trump My House or Trump My Town. And give him little budgets to go put up foam core gold things and do whatever."