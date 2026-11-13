Idaho Murders Witness Has Received 'Threats to Kidnap, Kill Her,' Lawyer Claims — as She Begs to Keep Face Blurred in Body Camera Footage

On October 20, Judge Megan Marshall ruled in EWU Media's favor.

Nine days later, Dylan Mortensen filed a motion requesting the court maintain "the existing redactions that blur my face in police interviews, body-camera footage, and other investigative recordings related to the University of Idaho murders."

She continued, "I understand the importance of transparency and why the public has an interest in this case… I hope the Court will also consider the impact that removing these protections could have on my privacy, personal safety, and ability to move forward with my life."

The 23-year-old alleged that since the murders she has received threatening and hateful messages, forcing her and her family to move nine times in four years.

"I’ve received numerous unsolicited messages from strangers accusing me of participating in my friends’ murders, blaming me for their deaths, and making cruel statements about what they believe should happen to me," Mortensen explained.