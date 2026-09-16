Idaho 4 Crime Scene Photos Showing Murdered Students' Bodies May Have Been Leaked — as Prosecutors Call Potential Release 'Unconscionable'

Officials had unsealed a slew of photos after killer Bryan Kohberger was handed four life sentences for the November 2022 murders of Madison Mogen , 21; Kaylee Goncalves , 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, but none revealed the carnage the students were subjected to.

Unredacted photos that show the bodies of four murdered University of Idaho college students have apparently been leaked to journalists and social media commentators, RadarOnline.com can report, sparking outrage from the still grieving community.

The agencies said in a statement they had been "made aware of a potential release of unredacted crime scene photographs, that include images of the decedents, to journalists and social media commentators."

On Tuesday, the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, Moscow Police Department and Idaho State Police condemned the potential release of the photos that reportedly came from an "unknown source."

It's unclear who or what the pictures show, and Radar is featuring only previously released crime scene photos for this story.

"Our thoughts remain with the victims’ families, friends, and loved ones. No family should have to endure the added trauma of knowing images from a loved one’s final moments may be circulating publicly. Their grief should not be compounded by the display, discussion, or sharing of intensely personal and painful material."

"Providing sensitive unredacted crime scene material for public dissemination is an unwarranted invasion of the victims’ privacy and demonstrates a profound lack of integrity and professionalism," the statement continued. "Those entrusted with access to such material must safeguard it, and violating that trust and any professional and ethical duties required by such position of trust, is unconscionable."

"Further dissemination would serve no legitimate public purpose and would only compound the harm to the victims’ families and the broader community," the statement read.

They also requested that the leaked images not be "published, posted, shared, or otherwise distributed" by their recipients.

Authorities said they recognize the public's interest in the case , but when it comes to the graphic photos of the victims, "dissemination of these photographs does not serve that interest."

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Authorities are asking anyone who may have the images to keep them private.

So far, no images had been found online as of Tuesday evening. Still, at least one social media influencer claims to have the photos and has suggested they will be published in the coming days.

That might not only be unethical, but illegal as well. Idaho state Senator Melissa Wintrow sponsored a law that bars employees and elected officials from releasing crime scene photos. It allows only family members to get those images after appeals and court proceedings are finished.

"The bill in the Public Records Act says that you may not disclose to the public photographs of a decedent. It's that simple. Can't do it," Wintrow said. "The spirit is to say, 'Hey - we should not be allowing those kinds of photos to hit the public light, that's exploitative, and it really violates the dignity of someone that's deceased as well as their family.'"

Penalties under the law depend on who released the photos. If the person was a state employee, that person could be fired and face civil litigation if they acted in bad faith.

"It's just abhorrent that people are trying to use these photographs to make money or exploit decedents and inadvertently create trauma and harm to other people," Wintrow added. "I think that it's abhorrent and should be dealt with seriously."