Dave Grohl Bedroom Bombshell: Melissa Auf der Maur Reveals Foo Fighters Frontman Was the 'First Guy' to Make Her Climax — With 'Just His Hands'
March 17 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
An ex-girlfriend of Dave Grohl has sensationally claimed the rocker had riveting bedroom skills, and even credited him as the first man to bring her to the highest level of physical pleasure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Musician Melissa Auf der Maur dished the very steamy details about their intimate romance in her new memoir, revealing the drummer's dexterous hands were responsible for her heightened climax.
Dave Grohl 'Was the First Guy to Bring Me to Climax'
Auf der Maur dated Grohl from 1999 through 2001, after meeting for the first time in 1998 and not initially hitting it off.
When they got together again, the Hole bassist thought she and the former Nirvana drummer were going to have a one-night stand, but it turned into a full-blown relationship, she revealed in Even the Good Girls Will Cry.
At the age of 26, Grohl gave Auf der Maur her first happy ending, confessing he "was the first guy to bring me to climax" and he gave her the sensation using "just hands."
Before that interaction, the former Smashing Pumpkins bassist claimed she "was not that into s--," but Grohl gave her the physical pleasure she'd never achieved before.
Auf der Maur said she went back and forth on whether or not she should reveal Grohl's secret talent, but ultimately decided to detail the experience since her memoir is a "coming-of-age story as a woman."
"That secret of my life is not revealed for Dave, clearly. That secret is for all women who embark on the mysterious journey of orgasms and the overlooked mystery of women, everything," the Montreal, Canada, native explained in a new interview about why she let their secret out after more than 25 years.
Dave Grohl and Melissa Auf der Maur's 'Beautiful Love Affair'
Auf der Maur has spoken fondly of her romance with Grohl, who went on to marry Jordyn Blum in 2003.
"We had a beautiful love affair… We [were] both obsessed, committed to rock music, to the power of music, and both very non-drug addict, technically happy, highly functioning people," she raved in 2023.
"So we were very similar, and in many ways, I think, our roles in Hole and Nirvana [are] what subconsciously pushed us together," the bass player said about their iconic 1990s grunge bands.
Auf der Maur recounted, "When we broke up in 2001, it was all love. It was purely like, ‘I love you, and I want you to go do what you want to do, and you love me, and you want me to go..."
Ultimately, she wanted to leave the music scene and move back to Canada, while Grohl still had "fire" and "ambition" that drove his Foo Fighters to become one of rock's most enduring bands.
Dave Grohl's Cheating Scandal Almost Cost Rocker His Marriage
Grohl and Blum had a seemingly perfect marriage for more than 20 years that included three daughters.
The My Hero singer stunned fans when he announced in September 2024 that he had cheated on Blum and fathered a baby girl outside of their marriage.
While saying that he planned to be a "loving and supportive parent" to his love child, he added, "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."
After a cooling-off period, Grohl and Blum were photographed together in early 2025 and went on to make their first red carpet appearance since his cheating scandal in October of that year, signaling that they'd made it through their marital crisis.