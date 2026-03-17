Musician Melissa Auf der Maur dished the very steamy details about their intimate romance in her new memoir, revealing the drummer's dexterous hands were responsible for her heightened climax.

An ex-girlfriend of Dave Groh l has sensationally claimed the rocker had riveting bedroom skills, and even credited him as the first man to bring her to the highest level of physical pleasure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Auf der Maur dated Grohl from 1999 through 2001, after meeting for the first time in 1998 and not initially hitting it off.

When they got together again, the Hole bassist thought she and the former Nirvana drummer were going to have a one-night stand, but it turned into a full-blown relationship, she revealed in Even the Good Girls Will Cry.

At the age of 26, Grohl gave Auf der Maur her first happy ending, confessing he "was the first guy to bring me to climax" and he gave her the sensation using "just hands."

Before that interaction, the former Smashing Pumpkins bassist claimed she "was not that into s--," but Grohl gave her the physical pleasure she'd never achieved before.