Dave Coulier's Heartbreaking Health Crisis: 'Full House' Icon Undergoing Tongue Cancer Treatment 7 Months After Beating Lymphoma

Coulier revealed he is now facing his second cancer battle , as he was diagnosed with tongue cancer.

"It was a really tough year, chemotherapy was grueling," Coulier continued. "A couple of months ago, I had a PET scan, and something flared on the scan. The doctor said, 'We don’t know what it is, but there’s something at the base of your tongue.'"

While he didn't have any symptoms this time, his tongue cancer was discovered by chance during a follow-up scan.

"To go through chemotherapy and feel that relief of, ‘Whoa, it’s gone.’ And then to get a test that says, ‘Well now you’ve got another kind of cancer .’... it is a shock to the system," Coulier somberly shared, detailing he was diagnosed with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer in October.

While he said the cancer was "very aggressive," it luckily had not spread to his bone marrow.

"I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming," he said at the time in an interview.

"It was very painful. It’s like if you bit your tongue, but the pain just lasted every single day," he revealed. "They said it’s totally unrelated to my non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma . This is a new cancer. … I said, 'Are you kidding me?'"

Dave Coulier told his former 'Full House' co-stars about his diagnosis so they didn't hear it from anyone else.

"It was just this outpouring of, 'I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you’re in great hands with ( wife Melissa Bring) , but what can we do?' It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other . We"ve been there for so many years for each other, and it’s pretty remarkable," Coulier shared.

As far as his Full House co-stars, he sent them a text message to share his bad news as he didn't want them to hear it from someone else.

Coulier noted his chance of it being curable had gone from "something low to the 90 percent range."

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

In late March, Coulier found out he was cancer-free on the same day his grandson was born.

"So I heard the news and I was so excited, and then [my son] Luc called us and he said, ‘Hey, the baby just was born.’ And so, I mean, it was an amazing day," Coulier spilled on the How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast.

He had previously opened up about his tough cancer battle on the podcast, detailing how tough going through chemotherapy was.

"(It was) this journey of, 'OK, let’s make it through the rounds of chemotherapy,' and you know, they say they have to kill you in order to save your life, and there were times where I felt like I don’t know how many more of these I can do. Your hair falls out, and you get neuropathy, and you get muscle cramps and spasms and dizziness and vertigo, and all of these things."

"It just started to hit me where I couldn’t get out of bed. I had shortness of breath. I was really weak. I was just like, 'Wow, this is really doing a number on me,'" he added.