Daryl Hall Accuses John Oates of Sneaking Behind His Back to Sell Partnership to Untrusted Third-Party

In his filing, Hall speculated that Oates opted for the timeline to coincide with the start of his tour to "ambush" him and "cause the maximum amount of harm." Hall claimed the sale violates the terms of a business agreement forged years ago.

The restraining order was a move by Hall to block the sale of his bandmate's half of Whole Oats Enterprises (WOE), a company they had formed to control their assets.

The temporary restraining order was issued on November 16, with a judge determining that Oates and others involved in his trust can't move to close the sale of their share until an arbitrator weighs in or until the judge's order expires.