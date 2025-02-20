EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Cybill Shepherd's Ultra-Emotional Reflections on Life and Career Revealed As Acting Icon Turns 75 — And Relies on Assistant to Walk

Screen sweetheart Cybill Shepherd literally soared to stardom after her stint as the Breck Girl of TV commercials in her teens, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she is now emotionally reflecting on her life – as fears rise among fans she is near death.

"It was like I took off on this airplane in 1968 and flew into world fame," the icon recalled in an emotional chat about her career.

She added: "Doors will open because you're beautiful. There were a lot of times in between where I just didn't get a chance to grow and learn."

But now she is older and wiser – and poignantly at the center of major health fears after she was spotted relying on an assistant to help her walk, as we revealed.

Here are Cybill's 10 favorite roles – and what the actress, who turned 75 on February 18, said they mean to her.