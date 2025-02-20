EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Cybill Shepherd's Ultra-Emotional Reflections on Life and Career Revealed As Acting Icon Turns 75 — And Relies on Assistant to Walk
Screen sweetheart Cybill Shepherd literally soared to stardom after her stint as the Breck Girl of TV commercials in her teens, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she is now emotionally reflecting on her life – as fears rise among fans she is near death.
"It was like I took off on this airplane in 1968 and flew into world fame," the icon recalled in an emotional chat about her career.
She added: "Doors will open because you're beautiful. There were a lot of times in between where I just didn't get a chance to grow and learn."
But now she is older and wiser – and poignantly at the center of major health fears after she was spotted relying on an assistant to help her walk, as we revealed.
Here are Cybill's 10 favorite roles – and what the actress, who turned 75 on February 18, said they mean to her.
The Last Picture Show (1971)
On co-starring with Jeff Bridges in the Peter Bogdanovich film, Shepherd said: "I think that's probably the one time I ever broke the rule and messed around with someone I'm on camera with. It's not a good idea to date your leading men, but sometimes it's hard not to."
Taxi Driver (1976)
Shepherd recalled: "I'll never forget the scene riding around New York in one of those old-style, big New York taxis, with Martin Scorsese in the front seat and a sound man in the trunk and the photographer. It was just magic."
The Yellow Rose (1983)
Raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Shepherd said of her first TV role, opposite costar Sam Elliott: "I loved it. I got to ride horses. When it was over, I wept."
Moonlighting (1985)
Starring with Bruce Willis in a will-they-or-won't-they romance as Maddie Hayes and David Addison was a career high for the actress.
She said: “We hate each other, and we love each other, and we can't wait to do it with each other."
Cybill (1995)
The actress says her titular sitcom "reflected my life, with the children by two different husbands."
But she says the true "heart of that show" was the chemistry between her and costar Christine Baranski, who she calls "the best in the world."
Martha, Inc. (2003)
On playing good living guru Martha Stewart in the NBC TV film, Shepherd said: "I don't know that anyone could understand Martha the way I could. We both had everything and lost everything."
The L Word (2007)
Playing a lesbian with co-stars including Katherine Moennig, Shepherd literally and figuratively bared it all.
She recalled: "The love scene, I was a little nervous about. It's very sexual, very sexy. It was some of the best work I have ever done."
The Client List (2010)
"I would have done the phone book with Jennifer Love Hewitt because she's such a wonderful actress.
"Our mother-daughter characters seem feminine, but they are strong. The bigger the hair, the closer to God. Like Steel Magnolias."
The Best Man (2012)
On making her Broadway debut in the taut political drama, Shepherd said: "When I heard the play was by Gore Vidal, I read it and instantaneously said yes. He's been a friend of mine for years, and he's one of the greatest writers in American history."
How to Murder Your Husband (2023)
This true crime TV movie told the story of killer Nancy Brophy, and Shepherd, who stars with Steve Guttenberg in the flick, confided: "The idea of murdering the person you love most in your life was one of the most difficult things I've ever taken on."