'0 to 100': Courtney Clenney's Tirades Fueled by Drugs Supplied by Late BF, OnlyFans Model's Friend Claims
OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney had a reputation for getting rowdy when she was under the influence, according to a fellow industry star who claimed that Clenney's now-slain boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli, would supply her with drugs.
Patrycia "Paty K" Kratiuk, a model on the content subscription service, said she was told by her manager about Clenney being "a little wild." Patrycia was warned, "Courtney gets drunk. Courtney does drugs and to get in, get the content with her and get out."
"The thing that stood out to me the most and I will remember it to this day, is the way Christian was offering drugs to Courtney — very quickly, very freely," she said in a teaser clip ahead of a new documentary, which debuts on Fox Monday at 9/8c, noting the couple's temperament was unpredictable and could turn explosive.
Fellow OF model Kristina Santa said it seemed like Obumseli "liked when [Clenney] was a little bit f---- up," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I'm not sure why," she added. "From the outside, their relationship looked like it was perfect but once they started drinking and getting a little loose, that's when you would start to see them get angry and start to fight and it would go from zero to 100 very fast."
Clenney has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death at their Miami high-rise apartment in April 2022. The social media star, also known as Courtney Tailor with 2 million followers on Instagram, said she acted in self-defense.
Clenney told investigators that Obumseli pushed her to the floor, which prompted her to grab a knife and throw it at Obumseli from a 10-foot distance.
- New Video Shows OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney and Slain BF in Heated Spat 2 Months Before Fatal Stabbing
- OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Friends Claim She Was The Abuser As She Argues Self-Defense In BF's Stabbing Death
- OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Hurls Racist Slur At Boyfriend Before Stabbing Him, Secret Recordings Reveal
The medical examiner who handled Obumseli's autopsy, however, said his wound was three inches deep and appeared to have been plunged into his chest.
As we previously reported, Clenney and her legal team have been making efforts to get a "demonstrative" video by their knife-throwing expert submitted into evidence at trial, but have been facing pushback from the prosecution which has argued it is too late.
Clenney has since denied wrongdoing after being charged with one count of interception of wire or electronic communication and unauthorized access or excessive access to a computer.
Clenney's parents, Deborah and Kim Clenney, were also charged with one count each of unauthorized access of a computer, computer system, or electronic device belonging to Obumseli.
Kim is accused of taking the crypto-trader's computer from the murder scene after it was skipped over by investigators. He allegedly successfully got into the device with a password supplied by his daughter before turning it over.
"The Clenneys had authorized access to it, Courtney had authorized access to it. The reason this was charged is because they are witnesses on their daughter's behalf and this is an attempt to neutralize them and bully them," the couple's attorney, Jude Faccidomo, said. Deborah and Kim are set to be arraigned today.