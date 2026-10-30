Collin Gosselin Unleashes 'Rage' Toward Mom Kate During Intense 'Special Forces' Fight — as He Admits to Having 'a Lot of Anger'

Collin Gosselin confronted painful feelings about his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, during the October 29 episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, where instructors urged him to channel his anger during a brutal combat exercise.

The 22-year-old reality star connected the challenge to his childhood, telling viewers that he joined the Fox competition because his mother had taken things away from him that the show could not. "She took away my childhood, she took away my freedom — and I have a lot of anger," he said.

The emotional moment came shortly after the October 13 release of Gosselin's memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, in which he makes a series of allegations about his upbringing.

Kate has disputed his account and previously defended the decisions surrounding his care.