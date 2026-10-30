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Home > Celebrity > Collin Gosselin

Collin Gosselin Unleashes 'Rage' Toward Mom Kate During Intense 'Special Forces' Fight — as He Admits to Having 'a Lot of Anger'

Collin Gosselin channeled his rage toward mom Kate during a Special Forces challenge
Source: KATEPLUSMY8,COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin channeled his rage toward mom Kate during a Special Forces challenge

Oct. 30 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

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Collin Gosselin confronted painful feelings about his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, during the October 29 episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, where instructors urged him to channel his anger during a brutal combat exercise.

The 22-year-old reality star connected the challenge to his childhood, telling viewers that he joined the Fox competition because his mother had taken things away from him that the show could not. "She took away my childhood, she took away my freedom — and I have a lot of anger," he said.

The emotional moment came shortly after the October 13 release of Gosselin's memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, in which he makes a series of allegations about his upbringing.

Kate has disputed his account and previously defended the decisions surrounding his care.

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Why Did Collin Gosselin Channel His Anger Toward Kate?

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Collin said she took away his childhood and his freedom
Source: COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Collin said she took away his childhood and his freedom

Before the exercise, Gosselin explained that his relationship with his mother was part of what motivated him to take part in Special Forces.

"I'm here because my mother has taken a lot of things away from me, but this course is something she can't take away," he said. He later acknowledged that what he experienced still hurts him.

Directing staff member Jovon "Q" Quarles encouraged Gosselin to use those feelings during the challenge. "This is your chance for revenge. Use that anger, use that rage," Q told him.

He then instructed Gosselin to picture Kate as he approached the exercise. The scene turned the physical challenge into an outlet for emotions Gosselin had recently discussed publicly in connection with his memoir.

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What Happened During the Special Forces Fight?

Staff told Collin to use that rage and said when you see red, that’s your mom
Source: KATEPLUSMY8/INSTAGRAM

Staff told Collin to use that rage and said when you see red, that’s your mom

Gosselin took part in the Red Man challenge, a combat drill in which recruits are required to display controlled aggression against an instructor wearing protective equipment and then stop when ordered.

As he attacked the padded staff member, Q continued directing him to channel his anger. "When you see red, that's your mom," he told Gosselin.

Gosselin screamed and repeatedly struck the instructor before being told to stop. Afterward, directing staff member Mark "Billy" Billingham encouraged him to breathe and described the exercise as a form of release.

"That was your decompression there. To release all those demons. Now, it's done," Billy told him.

The exercise was not a physical confrontation between Gosselin and his mother.

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What Has Collin Said About His Childhood With Kate?

Collin screamed and attacked a padded sparring partner during the exercise
Source: KATEPLUSMY8/INSTAGRAM

Collin screamed and attacked a padded sparring partner during the exercise

Gosselin's appearance followed the release of his memoir, in which he alleges that Kate isolated him from his siblings and confined him in a room in the family's basement.

He has also spoken publicly about being placed in a mental health facility shortly before his 12th birthday.

In an ABC News interview ahead of the book's release, Gosselin said he was removed from his home after his parents' 2009 divorce and later moved in with his father, Jon Gosselin, and sister Hannah after his father went through the court system to have him released.

He also said an independent psychological evaluation he underwent in 2023 did not result in a mental health diagnosis at that time.

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How Has Kate Gosselin Responded to Collin's Allegations?

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Kate has denied the abuse claims her son has made about his childhood
Source: KATEPLUSMY8/INSTAGRAM

Kate has denied the abuse claims her son has made about his childhood

Kate has disputed Collin's account and previously said he had received multiple psychiatric diagnoses. In 2023, she said his placement in a facility followed years of outpatient treatment and was made for his safety and the safety of the family.

Following the memoir's release, Kate appeared to address the controversy in TikTok comments.

"I know rational logical ppl or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what's going on here :)," she wrote in response to a supportive commenter, according to ABC News.

Collin's representative has also rejected allegations that he harmed family members with a weapon or harmed animals. The competing accounts remain disputed as Gosselin continues to publicly discuss his childhood and his relationship with his mother.

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