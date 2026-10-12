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Home > Politics > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein-Linked College President Resigns Following Scrutiny — As Key Democrat Calls for Investigation

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Former Bard College president Leon Botstein has resigned due to his Epstein connection.

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Oct. 12 2026, Updated 3:20 p.m. ET

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Leon Botstein, 70, a former Bard College president, resigned from his remaining positions at the New York arts college on October 7, following a letter claiming he "likely enabled and possibly even participated in" Jeffrey Epstein's illegal activities, RadarOnline.com can report.

This is the latest in a slew of names the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are making public in an effort to hold those responsible accountable.

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Congress Has Access to Unredacted Files

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Photo of Jamie Raskin
Source: MEGA

Democratic leader Jamie Raskin sent the letter exposing the Bard President to the FBI.

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Democratic ranking members Jamie Raskin and Madeleine Dean sent the letter to Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI director Kash Patel. It specifically called out an email sent from "President@Bard.edu" in 2014, which asked if a woman trafficked by Epstein was “for me, or are you keeping her for yourself?” The committee members say this specific woman was an aspiring vocalist and foreign model who was being "groomed."

Like much of the Epstein files made public, certain details were redacted, only saying the sender was "President." Members of Congress have access to the full, unredacted versions of the emails, which they are using to their advantage to expose suspects.

The letter alleges Epstein was trying to use his connection with Botstein to convince the victim she could have success with a music career. Instead, Epstein employed her, taking the victim to sexual education and massage courses.

They wrote, "The evidence meets the federal standard for opening a criminal investigation, yet [the] DoJ and FBI apparently had it for at least 18 months without investigating Botstein. We are demanding they investigate Botstein and other potential co-conspirators."

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Leon Botstein Worked For Bard College for 50 Years

Photo of Epstein mugshot
Source: MEGA

Epstein was arrested back in 2019, when he died in prison awaiting conviction.

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Botstein was the leading voice of the college for 50 years and announced he was stepping back in May. This came after the college's independent review of his associations with the convicted trafficker, which indicated he stayed at Epstein's Island and visited his New York home 25 times.

Despite the allegations, Botstein continued working presidential duties and conducted an orchestra for the college. He is calling the letter untrue, denying the email.

Chair of Bard's board of trustees Brandon Weber announced they will be conducting "a full review" of the situation.

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Leon Botstein Has Not Been Charged

Photo of Leon Botstein
Source: The Daily Catch/Facebook

Botstein was in contact with Epstein for 7 years.

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Botstein put out a statement saying that word of his involvement is a lie. "I am confident that any fair review would confirm these facts," he said. "But I do not want to see even false allegations about me put the institution I have served for more than half a century at any risk." He then submitted his official resignation to not cause the college any more scrutiny.

Botstein has not been charged with any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, whom he was in contact with from 2012 to 2019.

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No Conviction Was Ever Made

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Photo of Epstein files
Source: MEGA

Despite Epstein's connection to politicians, businessmen, and educators, the review of the files was closed in 2025.

Epstein suspiciously died in prison in 2019 while facing s--- trafficking charges before a formal conviction could be made. The Justice Department closed its review last year, allegedly due to a lack of incriminating evidence, even after the release of the files.

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