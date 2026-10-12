Epstein-Linked College President Resigns Following Scrutiny — As Key Democrat Calls for Investigation

Democratic ranking members Jamie Raskin and Madeleine Dean sent the letter to Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI director Kash Patel. It specifically called out an email sent from "President@Bard.edu" in 2014, which asked if a woman trafficked by Epstein was “for me, or are you keeping her for yourself?” The committee members say this specific woman was an aspiring vocalist and foreign model who was being "groomed."

Like much of the Epstein files made public, certain details were redacted, only saying the sender was "President." Members of Congress have access to the full, unredacted versions of the emails, which they are using to their advantage to expose suspects.

The letter alleges Epstein was trying to use his connection with Botstein to convince the victim she could have success with a music career. Instead, Epstein employed her, taking the victim to sexual education and massage courses.

They wrote, "The evidence meets the federal standard for opening a criminal investigation, yet [the] DoJ and FBI apparently had it for at least 18 months without investigating Botstein. We are demanding they investigate Botstein and other potential co-conspirators."