CNN's Brianna Keilar and Boris Sanchez Dress in Odd Costumes For Cringe Segment on Solar Eclipse
CNN hosts Brianna Keilar and Boris Sanchez sported wacky costumes to act out the solar eclipse for viewers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The anchors donned outrageous, oversized sun and moon outfits to commemorate the historic total eclipse during Monday's broadcast.
During the network's Eclipse Across America special broadcast event, Keilar and Sanchez enlisted the help of the costume department to provide an interesting visual for viewers at home. The pair reported on-scene from Indianapolis, Indiana for the occasion.
"This is either the best idea or the worst idea," Keilar joked as she wore a round gray moon outfit.
Sanchez, who was dressed in an equally large sun costume, responded, "Set aside all journalistic credibility, we’re having fun today."
It was clear the anchors were having fun as the two begun to act out what happens during the total solar eclipse.
"The moon will be going in front of the sun, Boris-Sunchez at this point," Keilar explained as she maneuvered herself in front of her co-host.
The dressed-up duo in Indiana weren't the only CNN hosts who marked the special broadcast with a goofy costume. CNN correspondent Rosa Flores, who was reporting from Kerrville, Texas, also joined in.
Flores shared a report from the Kerrville mayor, who joked she consulted with her "magic ball" and was told there would be clear skies for the event.
As the cameras cut to Flores, she was seen with a scarf wrapped around her head as she held the mayor's "magic ball."
Back in Indiana, Sanchez and Keilar continued to poke fun with their costumes during the lively broadcast. Sanchez joked that prior to their big costume reveal, he was warned there would be "physical violence" if he didn't refer to the historic event as the "Bri-clipse."
Keilar laughed as she quipped back with her new nickname for her co-host, "Boris Sun-chez."
While the anchors had a hoot with their ridiculous outfits, Jim Acosta mocked Donald Trump as he reminded viewers of the importance of using eye protection to watch the solar eclipse.
Acosta referred to the 2017 eclipse, in which then-president Trump went viral for looking directly at the sun — squinting and pointing at the sight — despite strong warning to Americans to view the eclipse with protective glasses.
Acosta used the viral image of Trump staring into the sun at the White House as he warned viewers to not do that.