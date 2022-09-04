Caught RED-Handed: CNN Under Fire For Editing The Color Of The Lighting In Footage Of President Joe Biden's Speech

Despite the public back and forth online, a representative for the news network stated the footage was not edited, but that the slight color change was caused by a technical glitch.

However, the strange lighting wasn't the only quibble viewers had with the President's Thursday speech. Donald Trump supporters were livid after Biden claimed the Republican party is "dominated, driven and intimidated" by MAGA Republicans, calling them a "threat to the country."

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards," he said during the address. "Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love."