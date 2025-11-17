Christina Ricci Lashes Out At Megyn Kelly by Claiming Political Commentator is a 'Danger to Children' For Downplaying Pedo Jeffrey Epstein's Crimes
Nov. 17 2025, Published 3:55 p.m. ET
Christina Ricci has slammed Megyn Kelly for downplaying Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, branding the political commentator "a danger to children."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actress, 45, condemned Kelly's comments about the late financier, when she claimed to know "somebody close to the case" who believed Epstein wasn't a "pedophile" because he "wasn't into five-year-olds."
Social Media Takedown
And Kelly, 54, added her take on the sex offender, saying: "There’s a big difference between 15-year-olds and five-year-olds."
But Ricci took offense to Kelly's stance on Epstein, reposting two slides from betches_news that highlighted Kelly's controversial podcast remarks, including a discussion in which the former Fox News star drew distinctions between the ages of Epstein's victims.
One post read: "There's definitely a difference between a five-year-old and a 15-year-old. But that difference is not 'whether or not sleeping with them makes you a pedophile.'"
On the next slide, featuring screenshots from Kelly's interview with conservative journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon, Kelly is quoted discussing the House Oversight Committee's release of Epstein emails.
Sources 'Close To The Case'
"I know somebody very close to this case… Jeffrey Epstein, in this person's view, was not a pedophile," Kelly said on her show. "He wasn't into eight-year-olds, but he liked the very young teen types… There's a difference between a 15-year-old and a five-year-old, you know?"
Ricci's reaction was swift and furious as she took to her Instagram Story to write: "This woman is a danger to children."
Kelly did briefly refer to the topic as "disgusting" and insisted she wasn't "trying to make an excuse," but maintained she was sharing what she viewed as factual distinctions.
"I'm just giving you facts, that he wasn't into, like, eight-year-olds," she said. "But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby."
Controversial Views
Kelly explained that she had been "reliably told" this about Epstein for years, until Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that the FBI was reviewing "tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn" earlier this year.
The political podcaster said that was the first time she thought: "Oh, no, he was an actual pedophile."
Kelly added that Bondi had "never clarified" her comments about the videos.
"I don't know whether it's true," she said.
"I have to be honest, I don't really trust Pam Bondi's word on the Epstein matters anymore."
Kelly said she did not know what was true about the dead sex offender, but said "we have yet to see anybody come forward and say, 'I was under 10, I was under 14, when I first came within his purview.'"
Epstein's victims were allegedly as young as 14-years-old, according to the indictment used when he was charged with sex trafficking of minors in July 2019.
Federal prosecutors claimed Epstein knew many of his victims were under 18, because some had explicitly told him so.
Epstein was found hanging in his New York prison cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.