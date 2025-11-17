Christina Ricci Lashes Out At Megyn Kelly by Claiming Political Commentator is a 'Danger to Children' For Downplaying Pedo Jeffrey Epstein's Crimes

And Kelly, 54, added her take on the sex offender, saying: "There’s a big difference between 15-year-olds and five-year-olds."

But Ricci took offense to Kelly's stance on Epstein, reposting two slides from betches_news that highlighted Kelly's controversial podcast remarks, including a discussion in which the former Fox News star drew distinctions between the ages of Epstein's victims.

One post read: "There's definitely a difference between a five-year-old and a 15-year-old. But that difference is not 'whether or not sleeping with them makes you a pedophile.'"

On the next slide, featuring screenshots from Kelly's interview with conservative journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon, Kelly is quoted discussing the House Oversight Committee's release of Epstein emails.