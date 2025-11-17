Your tip
Home > News > Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci Lashes Out At Megyn Kelly by Claiming Political Commentator is a 'Danger to Children' For Downplaying Pedo Jeffrey Epstein's Crimes

picture of Christina Ricci and Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Christina Ricci has slammed Megyn Kelly by branding her a 'danger to children' for downgrading Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Nov. 17 2025, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Christina Ricci has slammed Megyn Kelly for downplaying Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, branding the political commentator "a danger to children."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actress, 45, condemned Kelly's comments about the late financier, when she claimed to know "somebody close to the case" who believed Epstein wasn't a "pedophile" because he "wasn't into five-year-olds."

Social Media Takedown

picture of Christina Ricci
Source: MEGA

Ricci highlighted Kelly's controversial comments on Instagram before slamming her personally.

And Kelly, 54, added her take on the sex offender, saying: "There’s a big difference between 15-year-olds and five-year-olds."

But Ricci took offense to Kelly's stance on Epstein, reposting two slides from betches_news that highlighted Kelly's controversial podcast remarks, including a discussion in which the former Fox News star drew distinctions between the ages of Epstein's victims.

One post read: "There's definitely a difference between a five-year-old and a 15-year-old. But that difference is not 'whether or not sleeping with them makes you a pedophile.'"

On the next slide, featuring screenshots from Kelly's interview with conservative journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon, Kelly is quoted discussing the House Oversight Committee's release of Epstein emails.

Sources 'Close To The Case'

picture of Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Kelly said she knew somebody close to Epstein case who believes the late financier is 'not a pedophile.'

"I know somebody very close to this case… Jeffrey Epstein, in this person's view, was not a pedophile," Kelly said on her show. "He wasn't into eight-year-olds, but he liked the very young teen types… There's a difference between a 15-year-old and a five-year-old, you know?"

Ricci's reaction was swift and furious as she took to her Instagram Story to write: "This woman is a danger to children."

Kelly did briefly refer to the topic as "disgusting" and insisted she wasn't "trying to make an excuse," but maintained she was sharing what she viewed as factual distinctions.

"I'm just giving you facts, that he wasn't into, like, eight-year-olds," she said. "But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby."

Controversial Views

picture of Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Kelly claims her source told her Epstein 'liked young teen types.'

Kelly explained that she had been "reliably told" this about Epstein for years, until Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that the FBI was reviewing "tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn" earlier this year.

The political podcaster said that was the first time she thought: "Oh, no, he was an actual pedophile."

Kelly added that Bondi had "never clarified" her comments about the videos.

"I don't know whether it's true," she said.

"I have to be honest, I don't really trust Pam Bondi's word on the Epstein matters anymore."

Picture of Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Kelly says she's yet to hear anybody who claims they were 'under 10 or 14' when they were abused by Epstein.

Kelly said she did not know what was true about the dead sex offender, but said "we have yet to see anybody come forward and say, 'I was under 10, I was under 14, when I first came within his purview.'"

Epstein's victims were allegedly as young as 14-years-old, according to the indictment used when he was charged with sex trafficking of minors in July 2019.

Federal prosecutors claimed Epstein knew many of his victims were under 18, because some had explicitly told him so.

Epstein was found hanging in his New York prison cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

