Christina Applegate Fears Leaked Plastic Surgery Implants May Have Caused Debilitating Health Issues Misdiagnosed as MS

The Anchorman star underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with cancer in August 2008. She subsequently had reconstruction using saline expanders and implants.

Applegate has not reported a confirmed implant leak or a diagnosis of implant illness, but she intends to explore the possibility with her medical team after receiving a message describing how leaks can cause similar symptoms.

Speaking on her MeSsy podcast, which she hosts alongside Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate said, "The one that I found interesting that someone sent me, and I’ve been thinking this for years, is the b----- implant poisoning."

"I am way overdue for having them replaced," she added.