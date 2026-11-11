Christina Applegate Fears Leaked Plastic Surgery Implants May Have Caused Debilitating Health Issues Misdiagnosed as MS
Nov. 11 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
Christina Applegate fears her major health issues may have been sparked by leaked plastic surgery implants, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actress, 54, has been looking into what could be the possible cause of her pain and years of symptoms after claiming she was wrongly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
'I Am Way Overdue for Having Them Replaced'
The Anchorman star underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with cancer in August 2008. She subsequently had reconstruction using saline expanders and implants.
Applegate has not reported a confirmed implant leak or a diagnosis of implant illness, but she intends to explore the possibility with her medical team after receiving a message describing how leaks can cause similar symptoms.
Speaking on her MeSsy podcast, which she hosts alongside Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate said, "The one that I found interesting that someone sent me, and I’ve been thinking this for years, is the b----- implant poisoning."
"I am way overdue for having them replaced," she added.
'What If They're Leaking and Poisoning Me?'
"And I swear, over the last five years or whatever, I thought, 'seriously, what if they’re leaking and they’re poisoning me?'" she continued. "So, that’s one that I will be looking into because it’s something I’ve thought about."
Implant Illness, also known as BII, refers to a range of symptoms that may be experienced after chest implant surgery and is a current health grey area.
It is not formally recognized as a medical diagnosis, and current scientific evidence is limited, according to medical experts, but there are ongoing studies to better understand illness associated with implants
Symptoms could include joint pain, muscle pain and fatigue.
'It Takes Me 10 Minutes to Get Out of Bed'
Elsewhere in the podcast, Applegate gave an update on her recent pain.
"I don’t know what’s going on in my joints, but I can't move my right shoulder at all now. I can't lift my arm," she explained.
Applegate also shared she had "all sorts of other things going on" with her body as well.
"It takes me 10 minutes at least to even sit up and get out of my bed, because I'm just… I just hurt all over," she said. "And I don't know if I'm doing that to myself by sleeping too much."
Applegate, who shares one daughter, Sadie, 15, with her musician husband Martyn LeNoble, was first diagnosed with MS in 2021.
In October this year, she confirmed that doctors told her she didn’t have MS and was misdiagnosed.
"She came into my room and said, 'Congratulations – you don’t have MS.' I was not happy at all," she shared at the time. "You don't get misdiagnosed, and all of a sudden I’m better. I haven’t gotten better, Jamie. If anything, I’ve gotten worse in some ways."
“I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office. I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this," she said. "Nothing magical happened when she said, 'You don’t have MS.' Nothing magical happened."