EXCLUSIVE: Christina Aguilera FINALLY Agrees to Wed Fiancé Matthew Rutler After an Epic 10-Year Engagement Wait

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera FINALLY Agrees to Wed Fiancé Matthew Rutler After an Epic 10-Year Engagement Wait

Photo of Christina Aguilera
Source: MEGA

Christina Aguilera has agreed to wed Matthew Rutler following their 10-year engagement journey.

April 24 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Christina Aguilera is letting the marriage genie out of the bottle, as sources told RadarOnline.com she'll finally walk down the aisle with fiancé Matthew Rutler after a 10-year engagement.

Former production assistant Matt popped the question to the Dirrty girl on Valentine's Day 2014, and the couple has a 10-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, together.

christina aguilera wed matthew rutler year engagement
Source: THEFAMOUSPEOPLE; MEGA

Jordan Bratman remains Aguilera's only ex-husband as Matt Rutler prepares to take the title.

Now, sources said it was Aguilera's looming 45th birthday that convinced her to take a second stab at matrimony. She was previously wed to music producer Jordan Bratman, but they split in 2011 after five years of marriage and share a son, Max, 17.

"Matt has been there by Christina's side through all the ups and downs and never wavered in his support, and she wants to repay him by becoming his wife," revealed an insider.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Rutler was getting fed up with the seemingly endless engagement, but the Beautiful singer is apparently determined to make it up to him.

christina aguilera wed matthew rutler year engagement
Source: MEGA

Rutler's 40th birthday bash doubled as a celebration of his upcoming wedding to Aguilera.

"After dragging her heels for the longest time, she feels like she owes it to Matt and their family to make things official," explained an insider.

On April 5, Aguilera dressed to the nines to throw Rutler a 40th birthday party at the trendy Vibrato Grill Jazz restaurant in L.A.

"It wasn't just a birthday celebration, they were toasting an upcoming wedding, too," shared the insider. "They want to have a big affair with friends and family as well as some famous people. They're really happy and excited it's finally happening."

