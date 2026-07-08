Christie Brinkley's Secrets to Staying Young: Top Plastic Surgeon Dissects Model's Potential Cosmetic Procedures — as 72-Year-Old Refuses to Age

Dr. Youn clarified that he was not Brinkley's doctor and had not examined her, so all of his commentary was speculation, but he said she may have had surgery in the "distant past."

Comparing photos of when she was 25 years old and when she was 58, he said her eyebrows looked "a touch lifted" and her hairline appeared to have "moved back a touch" in the more recent image.

"This may be a possible sign of a very well done endoscopic brow lift," he added of the 72-year-old.

However, he made it clear that it's also possible for a hairline to naturally shift as one gets older as well.