Christie Brinkley's Secrets to Staying Young: Top Plastic Surgeon Dissects Model's Potential Cosmetic Procedures — as 72-Year-Old Refuses to Age
July 8 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
A top surgeon has shared his professional opinion on possible procedures model and actress Christie Brinkley may have gotten to keep herself looking youthful and "incredible," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. Anthony Youn, known as America's Holistic Plastic Surgeon, said in a recent video that there were subtle signs that she underwent plastic surgery.
Inside Christie Brinkley's Possible Surgeries and Cosmetic Procedures
Dr. Youn clarified that he was not Brinkley's doctor and had not examined her, so all of his commentary was speculation, but he said she may have had surgery in the "distant past."
Comparing photos of when she was 25 years old and when she was 58, he said her eyebrows looked "a touch lifted" and her hairline appeared to have "moved back a touch" in the more recent image.
"This may be a possible sign of a very well done endoscopic brow lift," he added of the 72-year-old.
However, he made it clear that it's also possible for a hairline to naturally shift as one gets older as well.
Dr. Youn also pointed out that continuing to have a very "sharp jawline" in older age implies that she may have also had a "well done lower facelift."
Additionally, he theorized that she may have had her "eyelids done," but admitted it was "hard to say for sure."
He further noted that Brinkley's lips had become "fuller" over the years, despite lips naturally becoming thinner with aging. This indicated that she's gotten filler injections to plump her lips.
He had similar opinions on her cheeks, which he suggested could have also had filler or fat injections at a younger age.
Dr. Youn then put up new photos comparing her looks at 58 and 66, but said he didn't think that she'd had anything "obviously surgical done" throughout that eight-year period.
Christie Brinkley Opens Up on Minor Cosmetic Procedures
In 2017, Brinkley shared that she'd done Xeomin, which is similar to Botox, and Ultherapy, another non surgical treatment that uses ultrasound to tighten skin.
Earlier this year, she also spilled her beauty secrets when she said she's "dabbled with fillers" and "lasers" in an interview with People.
"I don’t try to get rid of every wrinkle," she explained. "I don’t want to look ‘done’ or anything."
"I just did Fraxel [a skin resurfacing treatment] because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It’s mainly about health for me now."
Whether she's gone under the knife or only had minor cosmetic procedures throughout her decades-long career, Brinkley has clearly kept herself looking amazing into her 70s.
But for Brinkley, she's especially appreciated how much the industry has changed and grown since she began modeling.
"The most beautiful thing that’s happened in our industry of beauty is the expansion of what we consider beautiful," she said. "And it includes us 'seasoned' gals."
"Age is the last frontier," Brinkley added. "You see older women on runways and in magazines but it’s still not enough."