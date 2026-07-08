PHOTOS: Sci-Fi Bombshell Melody Anderson, 70, Looks Unrecognizable While Shopping in Los Angeles — Decades After Actress Stepped Away From Hollywood

Anderson, who once appeared glammed up for big, Hollywood films, went makeup-free during her outing, as her blonde hair was also pulled back.

The retired movie star is best known for playing Anderson Dale Arden in the 1980 classic film, Flash Gordon. The film, which also starred Sam J. Jones, Max von Sydow, and Ornella Muti, was a modest success at the box office but was well received by critics.

In Flash Gordon, Anderson plays a travel agent turned galactic warrior, who meets Jones' character in a small plane, which is hit by a meteor.

Anderson has spoken about the film over the years, especially at Comic Con conventions. Previously, the star revealed just how she got involved with Flash Gordon.