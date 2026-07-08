Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Photos

PHOTOS: Sci-Fi Bombshell Melody Anderson, 70, Looks Unrecognizable While Shopping in Los Angeles — Decades After Actress Stepped Away From Hollywood

Photo of Melody Anderson
Source: Universal pictures; MEGA

Melody Anderson was seen decades after walking away from Hollywood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 8 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Melody Anderson, a sci-fi bombshell who most notably graced the big screen during the 1980s, looked unrecognizable while out and about in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The now-70-year-old was seen grocery shopping on Monday, July 6, while wearing a gray V-neck, matching leggings, and a black purse.

Article continues below advertisement

Melody Anderson Today

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Melody Anderson
Source: MEGA

Anderson was seen shopping in Los Angeles.

Anderson, who once appeared glammed up for big, Hollywood films, went makeup-free during her outing, as her blonde hair was also pulled back.

The retired movie star is best known for playing Anderson Dale Arden in the 1980 classic film, Flash Gordon. The film, which also starred Sam J. Jones, Max von Sydow, and Ornella Muti, was a modest success at the box office but was well received by critics.

In Flash Gordon, Anderson plays a travel agent turned galactic warrior, who meets Jones' character in a small plane, which is hit by a meteor.

Anderson has spoken about the film over the years, especially at Comic Con conventions. Previously, the star revealed just how she got involved with Flash Gordon.

Article continues below advertisement

How She Snagged 'Flash Gordon' Role

Photo of Melody Anderson
Source: MEGA

Anderson is best known for her role in 'Flash Gordon'

"I auditioned for it," Anderson told SciFiNow in an interview, recalling it "was between myself and another girl who happened to be a really wonderful model, actress and friend of mine, Dayle Haddon, and something happened – which we will never know – and at the last minute I got the call."

Anderson also recalled reading the script while "on the plane to London. I hadn't even read the whole script, and you know, when you’re starting out as an actor, it's like 'just give me a job, as long as I can keep my clothes on, I'm happy!'"

She added of the script, "I thought it was pretty fantastic. I could see the lines that were… it wouldn't work if you didn’t play it dead straight. And that’s the essence of comedy: everybody's in on the joke except the character."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Melody Anderson
Source: MEGA

Anderson was involved in several TV shows during the height of her career.

The former actress also declared the movie still holds up today, even nearly 50 years later, as she said, "It's like comic books and all those Marvel characters, you know they've been around (a long time), and that concept is something fantastical.

"We all want to believe there’s something out there that's going to actually take care of us in this mad world of evil and darkness. And that’s the appeal – that hope, peace. That somehow the good people will win."

Anderson appeared in other notable projects following her breakthrough role, including classic TV shows like Battlestar Galactica, Dallas, The Fall Guy, CHiPs, and The A-Team.

She also starred alongside Chuck Norris in 1986's Firewalker.

Article continues below advertisement

Melody Anderson's New Career After Quitting Hollywood

Photo of Melody Anderson
Source: MEGA

Anderson walked away from Hollywood in 1995.

However, in 1995, Anderson decided to call it a career after appearing in one episode of Burke's Law. Following her exit, Anderson became a licensed therapist and social worker in New York and California.

"My great joy is my therapy practice," she previously explained. "Because I get to help people and ease their suffering. I get to keep learning all the time because there's new stuff coming in all the time on how to ease people's suffering and give them support."

She also works as a motivational speaker and, according to her social media, specializes in "the impact of addiction on families."

Article continues below advertisement

'You Play All These Different Roles'

Photo of Melody Anderson
Source: MEGA

She is now a licensed therapist and social worker.

READ MORE ON PHOTOS
HOT PHOTOS

HOT PHOTOS! Janet Jackson Turns Heads on the BET Awards Red Carpet; Chrissy Teigen Keeps It Casual in L.A.

Photo of Olivia Wilde

Radar Reveals Olivia Wilde's Dramatic Transformation — After the Actress Begged Women to Avoid 'Gross' Plastic Surgery

In an interview with Starburst magazine, Anderson further explained her new career and noted that as an actress, "You play all these different roles, and as a therapist, which I am now, I specialize in family treatment of addiction and trauma, and I'm also with clients where I have to take different kinds of presentations for each client.

"Everyone responds differently. A soft glove or a hard hand in a soft glove, so in a way, with the adaptability, there's really not that much difference from acting."

She also claimed she's treated differently at her age in her field than older women are treated in Hollywood.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Melody Anderson
Source: MEGA

'I get more respect as a therapist than I get as an actress who aging,' Anderson noted.

"As I'm already getting older and grayer, I get more respect as a therapist than I get as an actress who’s aging," she said. "One of the reasons I chose this was that I wanted a career that would take me to my sixties and seventies if I needed to work.

"I've always been a learner, and this is a career that can keep feeding me intellectually, which is very important for my physical and mental health."

Anderson added, "I love acting, but the reality of working steadily enough and sustaining a regular income… Every time I'd finish a job, I’d have to be thinking of the next one."

Article continues below advertisement
Flash Gordon (1980)
Source: Universal Pictures

Anderson in the 1980 film, 'Flash Gordon.'

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.