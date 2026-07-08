PHOTOS: Sci-Fi Bombshell Melody Anderson, 70, Looks Unrecognizable While Shopping in Los Angeles — Decades After Actress Stepped Away From Hollywood
July 8 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Melody Anderson, a sci-fi bombshell who most notably graced the big screen during the 1980s, looked unrecognizable while out and about in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The now-70-year-old was seen grocery shopping on Monday, July 6, while wearing a gray V-neck, matching leggings, and a black purse.
Melody Anderson Today
Anderson, who once appeared glammed up for big, Hollywood films, went makeup-free during her outing, as her blonde hair was also pulled back.
The retired movie star is best known for playing Anderson Dale Arden in the 1980 classic film, Flash Gordon. The film, which also starred Sam J. Jones, Max von Sydow, and Ornella Muti, was a modest success at the box office but was well received by critics.
In Flash Gordon, Anderson plays a travel agent turned galactic warrior, who meets Jones' character in a small plane, which is hit by a meteor.
Anderson has spoken about the film over the years, especially at Comic Con conventions. Previously, the star revealed just how she got involved with Flash Gordon.
How She Snagged 'Flash Gordon' Role
"I auditioned for it," Anderson told SciFiNow in an interview, recalling it "was between myself and another girl who happened to be a really wonderful model, actress and friend of mine, Dayle Haddon, and something happened – which we will never know – and at the last minute I got the call."
Anderson also recalled reading the script while "on the plane to London. I hadn't even read the whole script, and you know, when you’re starting out as an actor, it's like 'just give me a job, as long as I can keep my clothes on, I'm happy!'"
She added of the script, "I thought it was pretty fantastic. I could see the lines that were… it wouldn't work if you didn’t play it dead straight. And that’s the essence of comedy: everybody's in on the joke except the character."
The former actress also declared the movie still holds up today, even nearly 50 years later, as she said, "It's like comic books and all those Marvel characters, you know they've been around (a long time), and that concept is something fantastical.
"We all want to believe there’s something out there that's going to actually take care of us in this mad world of evil and darkness. And that’s the appeal – that hope, peace. That somehow the good people will win."
Anderson appeared in other notable projects following her breakthrough role, including classic TV shows like Battlestar Galactica, Dallas, The Fall Guy, CHiPs, and The A-Team.
She also starred alongside Chuck Norris in 1986's Firewalker.
Melody Anderson's New Career After Quitting Hollywood
However, in 1995, Anderson decided to call it a career after appearing in one episode of Burke's Law. Following her exit, Anderson became a licensed therapist and social worker in New York and California.
"My great joy is my therapy practice," she previously explained. "Because I get to help people and ease their suffering. I get to keep learning all the time because there's new stuff coming in all the time on how to ease people's suffering and give them support."
She also works as a motivational speaker and, according to her social media, specializes in "the impact of addiction on families."
'You Play All These Different Roles'
In an interview with Starburst magazine, Anderson further explained her new career and noted that as an actress, "You play all these different roles, and as a therapist, which I am now, I specialize in family treatment of addiction and trauma, and I'm also with clients where I have to take different kinds of presentations for each client.
"Everyone responds differently. A soft glove or a hard hand in a soft glove, so in a way, with the adaptability, there's really not that much difference from acting."
She also claimed she's treated differently at her age in her field than older women are treated in Hollywood.
"As I'm already getting older and grayer, I get more respect as a therapist than I get as an actress who’s aging," she said. "One of the reasons I chose this was that I wanted a career that would take me to my sixties and seventies if I needed to work.
"I've always been a learner, and this is a career that can keep feeding me intellectually, which is very important for my physical and mental health."
Anderson added, "I love acting, but the reality of working steadily enough and sustaining a regular income… Every time I'd finish a job, I’d have to be thinking of the next one."