'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Reveals Intimacy Changes After 100-Pound Weight Loss on GLP-1 Medication
Nov. 19 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Chrissy Metz said she hasn't suffered the possible side effect of a slowed-down libido after using a GLP-1 to drop a whopping 100 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 46-year-old This Is Us alum opened up about her s-x life after her dramatic body transformation, but still hasn't revealed the identity of her mystery boyfriend.
Chrissy Metz Reveals GLP-1 Effect on Her Libido
"Thank goodness I haven’t had that!" Metz told a publication about a slowed-down s-x drive, which is one of the side effects some patients experience once they go on GLP-1 weight-loss medication.
"I don't know if studies have shown it's because of weight loss or who knows. I'm not sure where the root is, but some people have found that it has increased their s-- life or increased their libido, and then I have seen some people are not really excited about anything," the actress explained. "They are sort of just homeostasis baseline."
Chrissy Metz' Boyfriend 'Works Out Like It's His Job'
"It helps to have a wonderful partner as well, who is loving and supportive and all those things that you actually love. And you actually enjoy being around as a person," the Nocturne star shared about her boyfriend of two years, whom she has yet to publicly identify, as he prefers to remain anonymous.
Metz has shared that her beau is an electrical engineer who takes fitness seriously, telling Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones during an August appearance on the fourth hour of Today, "He works out like it's his job, and you can tell," about his ripped body, and that she's taken up strength training as a result.
"It's wonderful to have a supportive partner," she swooned, revealing her boyfriend has a saying: "Nothing to be gained, nothing to be removed; I love you just as you."
Chrissy Metz Finally Confirms She Used GLP-1 to Lose 100 Pounds
After fueling Ozempic rumors with her noticeable slimdown, The Hunting Wives star finally came clean in August, revealing she had partnered with telehealth company Ro for its weight-management program.
"I just wanted to take care of myself," Metz shared about her reason for taking GLP-1 medication after years of trying and failing to lose weight with a variety of diet plans.
"I'm not getting any younger. I'm in perimenopause, and there were obesity issues within my family and with my father, and I felt like I’ve tried so many modalities, whether it was diets or therapy, and none of it really worked for me," she confessed at the time.
Chrissy Metz Was 'Skeptical' About Going on a GLP-1
Like Oprah Winfrey, Metz explained that "food noise" in her head led to overeating, which GLP-1 finally helped her conquer. The term refers to the constant mental chatter about food and cravings, even when a person isn't physically hungry.
"It's been great! I've enjoyed the benefits that I didn't think that would come, because I was very skeptical. I was like, 'I'm not taking this medication. I don't wanna do this. It’s not gonna work for me.' You know, all the things. But when I realized food noise was really a thing, that consumed a lot of my headspace, I was like, 'Oh,'" she revealed about her epiphany.
"It's so nice not to be obsessing about what I’m going to have every minute, even as I'm still consuming the meal. I just vilified food for so long because I was taught that it was bad, and you shouldn’t eat this or that," Metz added.