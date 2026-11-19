"It helps to have a wonderful partner as well, who is loving and supportive and all those things that you actually love. And you actually enjoy being around as a person," the Nocturne star shared about her boyfriend of two years, whom she has yet to publicly identify, as he prefers to remain anonymous.

Metz has shared that her beau is an electrical engineer who takes fitness seriously, telling Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones during an August appearance on the fourth hour of Today, "He works out like it's his job, and you can tell," about his ripped body, and that she's taken up strength training as a result.

"It's wonderful to have a supportive partner," she swooned, revealing her boyfriend has a saying: "Nothing to be gained, nothing to be removed; I love you just as you."