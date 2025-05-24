Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Chrissy Metz
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Heavyweight Actress Chrissy Metz Shifted 100Lbs – But Still Isn't Done Shedding the Rest of Her Killer Flab

chrissy metz weight loss journey lbs transformation flab
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Metz is far from finished battling to lose more weight.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 24 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former heavyweight actress Chrissy Metz is celebrating a huge loss – the This Is Us alum has dropped more than 100 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Emmy-nominated star, 44, never revealed her previous weight, but sources said she used to tip the scales at well over 300 pounds.

Although Metz hasn’t copped to taking Hollywood’s favorite slim-down drugs – Ozempic, Wegovy, and other GLP-1s – she hasn't outright denied it either.

Article continues below advertisement

Huge Effort

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy metz weight loss journey lbs transformation flab
Source: UTAH PUBLIC RADIO; MEGA

Dr. Stuart Fischer says Metz still faces major health risks despite her dramatic weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think it’s people’s personal decision to decide what it is that they want to do for their body," she said when asked if she was taking the drug.

A source told us: "She's keeping mum on whether she's getting some help, but her loved ones are hoping she sticks with whatever it is.

"It's a big deal to lose 100 pounds, but no one is saying she should stop there. People want to see her get to a truly healthy weight where she can genuinely feel good."

Article continues below advertisement

Looking Ahead

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
justin timberlake marriage jessica biel sham cheating dui

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake's Marriage to Jessica Biel 'Is Just a Sham' As Actress is Now 'Totally Done' With Him After 'Cheating' and DUI Scandals

katy perry roaring rage tanking career blames american idol sting

EXCLUSIVE: 'Bitter' Katy Perry 'Roaring With Rage' Over Tanking Career – And is 'Blaming Stint on American Idol for Sinking Her'

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy metz weight loss journey lbs transformation flab
Source: MEGA

'This Is Us' fans hope Metz finally cracks her long-term fitness goals.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The insider went on: "She's lost weight in the past but always gained it back before hitting her goal. The worry is that she won’t be able to crack that threshold this time around either. And the fact is, the 100 pounds was just a drop in the bucket, she really needs to lose a lot more."

Dr. Stuart Fischer, the author of The Park Avenue Diet, agreed: "She is still extremely overweight and that puts her at a higher risk for cancer, for heart disease, for diabetes," said the doctor, who doesn’t count Metz as a client.

Fischer said 130 pounds would be a healthy goal weight for the 5-foot-5 star.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.