EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Heavyweight Actress Chrissy Metz Shifted 100Lbs – But Still Isn't Done Shedding the Rest of Her Killer Flab
Former heavyweight actress Chrissy Metz is celebrating a huge loss – the This Is Us alum has dropped more than 100 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Emmy-nominated star, 44, never revealed her previous weight, but sources said she used to tip the scales at well over 300 pounds.
Although Metz hasn’t copped to taking Hollywood’s favorite slim-down drugs – Ozempic, Wegovy, and other GLP-1s – she hasn't outright denied it either.
Huge Effort
"I think it’s people’s personal decision to decide what it is that they want to do for their body," she said when asked if she was taking the drug.
A source told us: "She's keeping mum on whether she's getting some help, but her loved ones are hoping she sticks with whatever it is.
"It's a big deal to lose 100 pounds, but no one is saying she should stop there. People want to see her get to a truly healthy weight where she can genuinely feel good."
Looking Ahead
The insider went on: "She's lost weight in the past but always gained it back before hitting her goal. The worry is that she won’t be able to crack that threshold this time around either. And the fact is, the 100 pounds was just a drop in the bucket, she really needs to lose a lot more."
Dr. Stuart Fischer, the author of The Park Avenue Diet, agreed: "She is still extremely overweight and that puts her at a higher risk for cancer, for heart disease, for diabetes," said the doctor, who doesn’t count Metz as a client.
Fischer said 130 pounds would be a healthy goal weight for the 5-foot-5 star.