EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Heavyweight Actress Chrissy Metz Shifted 100Lbs – But Still Isn't Done Shedding the Rest of Her Killer Flab

Former heavyweight actress Chrissy Metz is celebrating a huge loss – the This Is Us alum has dropped more than 100 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Emmy-nominated star, 44, never revealed her previous weight, but sources said she used to tip the scales at well over 300 pounds.

Although Metz hasn’t copped to taking Hollywood’s favorite slim-down drugs – Ozempic, Wegovy, and other GLP-1s – she hasn't outright denied it either.