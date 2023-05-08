Cher Heartbroken by Breakup With 37-year-old Boytoy, Upset He's Running His Mouth About Their Romance: ‘Rubbing Salt in the Wounds’

Shattered Cher called it quits with producer fiancé Alexander “AE” Edwards in a romance-severing showdown — and the May-December bust-up is rapidly turning nasty, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“It’s pretty clear to her now AE was probably just using her all along to raise his profile,” said a source. “Now he’s rubbing salt in the wounds by mouthing off and telling everyone they were never engaged in the first place!”