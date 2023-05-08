Cher Heartbroken by Breakup With 37-year-old Boytoy, Upset He's Running His Mouth About Their Romance: ‘Rubbing Salt in the Wounds’
Shattered Cher called it quits with producer fiancé Alexander “AE” Edwards in a romance-severing showdown — and the May-December bust-up is rapidly turning nasty, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“It’s pretty clear to her now AE was probably just using her all along to raise his profile,” said a source. “Now he’s rubbing salt in the wounds by mouthing off and telling everyone they were never engaged in the first place!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the legendary entertainer, 77, called off her romance with the music producer, 37, after getting cold feet. Another source said she did not enjoy AE’s bossy attitude in the recording studio!
“AE wasn’t even born when Sonny & Cher were topping the charts in the ‘60s,” said a source. “Things didn’t go well when he started barking orders in the studio as he does with younger artists.”
In addition, sources said the Moonstruck Oscar winner’s adult sons — Chaz Bono, 54, and Elijah Blue, 46 — feared the hotshot had his eye on their inheritance!
Sources claimed Cher’s relationship with her sons became heated. Prior to the breakup, a source spilled “Cher is mad at them she’s ready to cut them out of her life completely. She’s been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make A.E. her sole beneficiary.”
- Cher, 76, Ends Romance With Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 36, After Singer's Family Expressed Concern
- Cher, 77, Postpones Wedding Plans With Young BF Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards As Her Family’s Concerns Grow Over Romance
- Cher’s Friends ‘Horrified’ At Singer’s Antics With 36-Year-Old Boytoy: ‘Everything Is About Making AE Happy’
Friends pointed out the unlikely duo’s six-month fling heated up as the superstar suffered the heartbreaking loss of mom Georgia Holt. Shortly after the 96-year-old’s December death, Cher flaunted a fabulous diamond ring given to her by Edwards — but sources claimed she footed the bill for the bling.
“They think he’s playing her to cash in on her power and influence in the music industry,” a source said.
A source spilled Cher lost interest after AE stopped staying at her $85 million Malibu mansion, wouldn’t answer her calls, and didn’t appear to be attracted to her anymore!
“Cher confronted him, and they made the mutual decision to spit,” said a source. The insider also revealed the exes record collaboration is now off the table and said, “All this talk that they were never engaged is just damage control!”