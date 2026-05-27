EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Boytoy Troubles — Diva's Younger Lover Alexander 'AE' Edwards Pushing Back on Bizarre Age-Gap Relationship

Cher desperately wants to duet with toyboy Alexander "AE" Edwards, but he's rebelling against being the 80-year-old diva's "show pony," forcing her to go solo more and more, an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"Cher depends on AE to be by her side at the important events she attends, which is why it was a real kick in the teeth that he wasn't with her at the Met Gala," said the source.

She tried to put on a brave face about the situation.