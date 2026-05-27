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EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Boytoy Troubles — Diva's Younger Lover Alexander 'AE' Edwards Pushing Back on Bizarre Age-Gap Relationship

chers boytoy troubles ae edwards age gap romance
Source: MEGA

Cher's younger boyfriend, AE Edwards, is pushing back on criticism over their age-gap romance.

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May 27 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Cher desperately wants to duet with toyboy Alexander "AE" Edwards, but he's rebelling against being the 80-year-old diva's "show pony," forcing her to go solo more and more, an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"Cher depends on AE to be by her side at the important events she attends, which is why it was a real kick in the teeth that he wasn't with her at the Met Gala," said the source.

She tried to put on a brave face about the situation.

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Cher’s Birthday Marred By Drama

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Cher was reportedly left hurt and embarrassed after Alexander 'AE' Edwards skipped the Met Gala amid claims he is pushing back on her demands.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Cher was reportedly left hurt and embarrassed after Alexander 'AE' Edwards skipped the Met Gala amid claims he is pushing back on her demands.

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"She put a brave face on it and made the typical excuses that he had a scheduling conflict and that she wanted to attend with her style team," added the source. "But everyone knows that's just her trying to save face – and in actuality, his absence was both hurtful and embarrassing."

But Edwards, 40, has started to push back on Cher's demands – the days of her snapping her fingers and him being at her beck and call are over, and it's upping the diva's stress levels just when she should have been enjoying the festivities around her 80th birthday on May 20.

"The timing of this new dynamic is terrible, as it coincides with her big birthday as well as the ongoing ordeal with Elijah," said the source.

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Cher Crushed By Family Turmoil

Photo of Cher, Elijah Blue Allman
Source: MEGA

Elijah Blue Allman is scheduled to stand trial on June 16 following charges tied to a disturbance at St. Paul's School in New Hampshire.

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As readers know, Cher's troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman, 49, was charged with simple assault, criminal trespassing, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct following a disturbance at St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H., on Feb. 27. He is slated to stand trial on June 16.

"Cher is beside herself with worry over Elijah," a source confided. "The last thing she needs is for Edwards to check out just when she really could use his support.

"The guy's made a fortune being her full-time gigolo and at this point she needs him way more than he needs her."

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Cher Warned Not To Push

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Friends are reportedly warning Cher not to push Edwards too hard amid fears he could walk away from the relationship.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Friends are reportedly warning Cher not to push Edwards too hard amid fears he could walk away from the relationship.

"Cher wants to assert herself and bring AE into line again, but friends are warning that she needs to be careful," the insider said. "If she pushes too hard, he could walk."

A rep for the couple denied the report.

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