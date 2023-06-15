Your tip
'It's Never Worth the Money': Chelsea Handler Roasts 'Horny Old Men' Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Alec Baldwin, and Elon Musk

Jun. 15 2023, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Chelsea Handler lived up to her reputation and dished out a cold roast of "horny old men" in Hollywood, blasting a slew of A-listers who can't — and won't stop procreating, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The outspoken TV personality stared directly at the camera for her PSA, wearing a pair of silk white pajamas as she addressed the topic at hand.

"There's an epidemic sweeping the country and, no, it's not another virus, it's worse. Horny old men who won't stop spreading their seed," she said, pointing a finger at Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Alec Baldwin, and Elon Musk in a graphic displayed on her video. "Don't get me started on these four horny old men who have never met a broken condom they didn't like. They cannot stop procreating," the comedian told viewers.

"Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children!" Handler pointed out.

De Niro, 79, is now the proud dad of seven children while Pacino, 83, has a baby on the way with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, which will be his fourth. RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the Scarface actor is trying to welcome the experience with open arms but has his concerns about later-life fatherhood.

"He's seriously worried about how he'll cope with the physical demands of it all," an insider spilled. "This is a guy who's in bad physical condition. He's supposed to be enjoying his twilight years, but things have taken a seriously chaotic turn."

Baldwin, 65, welcomed baby #7 with wife Hilaria in September 2022, and the Saturday Night Live star has a daughter, Ireland, from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Musk, 51, has the most kids, as the short-lived Twitter CEO has nine children.

"Elon Musk clearly isn't as old as Murdoch or De Niro, he's not in his eighties but because of his personality, he may as well be," Handler said in her voiceover while showing a clip of the SpaceX founder dancing.

The former E! personality then sacrificed herself as tribune to "protect the women of the world."

"I am offering myself up for auction for any available octogenarian," she continued. "You can find me on eBay or Doordash."

On second thought, Handler added, "Actually, maybe all these old men should put themselves up for auction. After all, they are antiques."

"Horny old men — it's never worth the money," she captioned her slogan from the CH Council.

