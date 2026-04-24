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Home > Exclusives > Jude Law
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EXCLUSIVE: Chappell Roan Slammed for Alleged Fan Encounter Disaster — Real Story of How Pop Star is Being Blasted for Being Rude to Jude Law's Kid

chappell roan backlash jude laws kid encounter
Source: MEGA

Chappell Roan faces backlash after an alleged rude encounter involving Jude Law's kid sparks criticism.

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April 24 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

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Pink Pony Club singer Chappell Roan has been accused of unleashing a beefy security guard on actor Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The incident at a hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil, triggered a social media outcry – even prompting the mayor of Rio de Janeiro to ban Roan from performing in his city.

According to an Instagram post, the girl simply walked by the pop star's restaurant table, prompting the guard to confront her and her mother in "an extremely aggressive manner."

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Stepdaughter’s Chance Encounter With Roan

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Jorginho Frello identified Jude Law's daughter Ada as the girl involved in the Sao Paulo incident with Chappell Roan's security.
Source: MEGA

Jorginho Frello identified Jude Law's daughter Ada as the girl involved in the Sao Paulo incident with Chappell Roan's security.

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The post, by Brazilian-born soccer star Jorginho Frello, didn't name the girl, but it was apparently his stepdaughter Ada, whose mom is Law's ex, Irish singer Catherine Harding.

Roan was in town to perform at Brazil's version of the Lollapalooza music festival and Harding and her daughter were staying at the same hotel.

In his post, Frello said Ada really admired Roan and noticed the Grammy winner walk past their table while she and her mother were having breakfast.

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Security Confrontation Leaves Young Fan Shaken

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According to Frello, Ada only smiled at Roan before a guard allegedly confronted her and her mom, Catherine Harding.
Source: MEGA

According to Frello, Ada only smiled at Roan before a guard allegedly confronted her and her mom, Catherine Harding.

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Ada "recognized her, got excited and just wanted to make sure it was really her," he wrote.

"The worst part is she didn't even approach her. She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything."

That's when, in a "completely disproportionate" response, the "large security guard" approached their table "and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying she should not allow my daughter to 'disrespect' or 'harass' other people," Frello wrote.

"My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot."

In a social media post, Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere wrote while "I'm in charge of our city – this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at" the city's famed Copacabana Beach.

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Roan Denies Allegations

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Roan denied involvement, saying the security guard who approached Law's daughter was 'not my personal security.'
Source: MEGA

Roan denied involvement, saying the security guard who approached Law's daughter was 'not my personal security.'

The Grammy-winning singer – who has slammed fans for harassing her in the past – quickly defended herself.

On her Instagram Stories, Roan insisted the guard was "not my personal security. I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. I did not. They did not come up to me."

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