EXCLUSIVE: Chappell Roan Slammed for Alleged Fan Encounter Disaster — Real Story of How Pop Star is Being Blasted for Being Rude to Jude Law's Kid

According to an Instagram post, the girl simply walked by the pop star's restaurant table, prompting the guard to confront her and her mother in "an extremely aggressive manner."

The incident at a hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil, triggered a social media outcry – even prompting the mayor of Rio de Janeiro to ban Roan from performing in his city.

Pink Pony Club singer Chappell Roan has been accused of unleashing a beefy security guard on actor Jude Law 's 11-year-old daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jorginho Frello identified Jude Law's daughter Ada as the girl involved in the Sao Paulo incident with Chappell Roan's security.

In his post, Frello said Ada really admired Roan and noticed the Grammy winner walk past their table while she and her mother were having breakfast.

Roan was in town to perform at Brazil's version of the Lollapalooza music festival and Harding and her daughter were staying at the same hotel.

The post, by Brazilian-born soccer star Jorginho Frello, didn't name the girl, but it was apparently his stepdaughter Ada, whose mom is Law's ex, Irish singer Catherine Harding .

According to Frello, Ada only smiled at Roan before a guard allegedly confronted her and her mom, Catherine Harding.

Ada "recognized her, got excited and just wanted to make sure it was really her," he wrote.

"The worst part is she didn't even approach her. She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything."

That's when, in a "completely disproportionate" response, the "large security guard" approached their table "and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying she should not allow my daughter to 'disrespect' or 'harass' other people," Frello wrote.

"My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot."

In a social media post, Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere wrote while "I'm in charge of our city – this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at" the city's famed Copacabana Beach.