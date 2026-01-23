Your tip
Monster Mom Casey Anthony Claims 'America is Racist and Sexist' After Blasting 'Gestapo' ICE Agents Over Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

Photo of Casey Anthony
Source: MEGA, @maxnesterak;X

Monster mom Casey Anthony blasted white men and called ICE agents modern day 'Gestapo' in a new post.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 23 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

Casey Anthony is continuing to forge ahead as a pseudo-political commentator, attacking white men for their systematic privilege in the wake of the Minneapolis ICE shooting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After being acquitted of killing her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011, Anthony, 39, has taken to Substack to lecture others about politics. She claimed, "Our country has a long-standing history of discriminating against anyone who is not a white man."

'Your Gestapo Agents in ICE'

Photo of Casey Anthony and JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Casey Anthony yelled at JD Vance in her Substack post, claiming he has 'Gestapo agents in ICE.'

"America's Most Hated Mom" complained, "How are you being penalized when you have truly been the only segment of our society that has never been marginalized, has never been discriminated against, has never had laws written to stop you from being employed, or keeping you from receiving healthcare, or treated you like a criminal for existing?" in a January 20 Substack post.

Anthony then took her wrath out on Vice President J.D. Vance, telling him, "You swore an oath to uphold the laws of the United States Constitution. We hold you to that oath."

"There is no such thing as a federal law enforcement officer having immunity because it is convenient for you and this Administration," Anthony continued. "This applies to your Gestapo agents in ICE."

"ICE Is The New Gestapo'

Photo of Renee Good
Source: @AlphaNews/X

The ICE officer's bodycam caught Renee Good taunting him before she attempted to run him over.

"ICE is the new Gestapo," the acquitted killer declared in another post, while defending Renee Nicole Good, the protester shot dead by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on January 7 after she allegedly tried to run him over with her vehicle. The officer was treated at the hospital for internal bleeding.

"How many more innocent people in this country have to die at the hands of these officers unlawfully serving and failing to protect those that they are sworn to serve? This is not justice," Anthony railed about how no charges are being brought against the officer involved in the shooting.

No Tolerance For Differing Viewpoints

Photo of Casey Anthony
Source: MEGA

Casey Anthony blamed the ICE shooting on 'Gestapo' officers.

It didn't appear that Anthony was up for being challenged in her most recent post bashing white men.

When one user commented, "White men founded the country. The White race is the only people that have a right to the land and the infrastructure," Anthony responded with the threat, "I am telling everyone now, if you respond to this post, I will remove your comments, and I will remove you as well."

The tot mom added that there was "no place for this type of ignorance, or for the hate that stems from it."

Casey Anthony's Dark Past

Photo of Casey Anthony
Source: MEGA

Casey Anthony's acquittal on charges of killing her young daughter shocked many Americans.

While Anthony appears to see herself as a social justice warrior these days, many people are unable to forget how she didn't report her two-year-old daughter missing for more than 31 days in July 2008.

Five months later, skeletal remains were determined to be those of Caylee and were found in the woods not far from Casey's parents' home. She was later charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

While the prosecution argued that Casey killed her daughter so she could go back to living a party-filled and responsibility-free life, the defense successfully convinced the jury that the Florida mom's daughter drowned in her parents' pool, and Casey's father, George, helped cover up the crime. No cause of death was established due to the decomposition of the little girl's body.

While Casey was found guilty of four counts of lying to law enforcement, she was acquitted of the other, more serious charges in her daughter's death, and the case has continued to intrigue true crime buffs ever since.

