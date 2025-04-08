Inside Carrie Underwood's 'Insane' Plan to Humiliate Taylor Swift — As Pair's 'Bizarre Feud' Is Exposed
Carrie Underwood's "insane" plan to humiliate Taylor Swift has been exposed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the country superstar's decision to perform during President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20 reportedly had a lot to do with the most famous singer in music.
After it was announced Underwood, 42, was performing America the Beautiful during Trump's inauguration for his second term, her loyal fans were livid with her decision to support the president.
Underwood kept quiet about her political views for most of her career, and despite all of the backlash she got over her decision, she was "very proud" to have the experience.
While many people assumed Underwood's decision was politically driven or even to get more exposure before her American Idol gig – it was triggered by an alleged feud with Taylor Swift.
According to DailyMail.com insiders: "Some people close to Taylor think Carrie took the Trump inauguration gig to spite Taylor.
"They've had a little bad blood in the past and Taylor famously endorsed Kamala Harris. Some people in the industry do think this is Carrie's way of marking her territory as 'Miss Americana,' as her side of the political aisle won the election."
Before Trump dominated Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, Swift made it known she was endorsing the former vice president.
While a feud between the two superstars might come as a surprise for many fans –American Idol viewers got a snippet of shade when Underwood said a lackluster contestant had a "Taylor Swift-esque quality."
The site's insider said: "It is understood that the disparaging comment did not go unnoticed. Carrie has been waiting for the moment to throw some subtle shade, but this was not that subtle.
"There was no reason to compare this girl to Taylor."
A reason for the alleged feud between the two singers could be because of Swift's decision to switch from country to pop music years ago.
Swift skyrocketed to fame after she released a handful of country songs one year after Underwood's American Idol win.
The Style singer was often referred to as the "next Carrie Underwood" – which possibly didn't sit well with the Before He Cheats singer.
At one point, Underwood even addressed the feud rumors between the two during a radio appearance and said: "I'm a little bit older than she is, and I feel like our music is completely different, and if anyone tries to make any comparisons, they really haven't listened to either one of us.
"She sings a little bit lighter sometimes, and it's just a difference in our brand of country."
After taking jabs at Swift's romance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr's son Conor Kennedy and even her "posse" – the feud got too heated, and the singers even reportedly requested to be seated very far away from each other at the Grammy Awards in 2013.
Even though the feud is mostly kept underwraps, the site's insider noted Underwood's fame, success and worth, which is estimated to be around $120 million, is nothing compared to Swift – who reportedly has a net worth of $1.6billion.