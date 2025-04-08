Inside Carrie Underwood's 'Insane' Plan to Humiliate Taylor Swift — As Pair's 'Bizarre Feud' Is Exposed

After it was announced Underwood, 42, was performing America the Beautiful during Trump's inauguration for his second term, her loyal fans were livid with her decision to support the president.

Underwood kept quiet about her political views for most of her career, and despite all of the backlash she got over her decision, she was "very proud" to have the experience.

While many people assumed Underwood's decision was politically driven or even to get more exposure before her American Idol gig – it was triggered by an alleged feud with Taylor Swift.

According to DailyMail.com insiders: "Some people close to Taylor think Carrie took the Trump inauguration gig to spite Taylor.

"They've had a little bad blood in the past and Taylor famously endorsed Kamala Harris. Some people in the industry do think this is Carrie's way of marking her territory as 'Miss Americana,' as her side of the political aisle won the election."

Before Trump dominated Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, Swift made it known she was endorsing the former vice president.