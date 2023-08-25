On the Hunt: Carole Baskin Fires Off Subpoenas in Effort to Collect 6-figure Sum From 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic
Cat-loving reality star Carole Baskin has subpoenaed Joe Exotic’s PayPal and Google Pay accounts in a ferocious bid to seize more than $800,000 from the caged Tiger King’s pocketbook, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Baskin claims she's owed the cash following the 2011 trademark infringement lawsuit against Joe, where a Florida federal court determined he inappropriately stole her “Big Cat Rescue” name, logos, and images.
The drama, which unfolded in the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King, ended when a federal court awarded Baskin nearly $1 million in damages.
But Baskin has been unable to collect since Joe, 60, was sentenced to 21 years in a Texas federal prison following his 2020 conviction in a murder-for-hire plot to knock off his cat-loving rival.
Baskin filed a federal lawsuit in Tennessee earlier this year seeking to collect the cash just as Joe began soliciting campaign contributions and campaigning for his long shot bid to become president in 2024.
The subpoenas seek “all documents, electronically stored information, or objects relating or pertaining to any accounts made or held” by PayPal and Google, “including any funds transferred,” into Joe’s accounts or emails, the subpoena stated.
The subpoena required the companies to deliver records of Joe Exotic’s financial transactions dating back to 2015.
Baskin’s powerhouse attorney Jason A. Sansone told RadarOnline.com he was not authorized to discuss the case or reveal if the corporate giants complied with the subpoena’s September 18 deadline.
“My client has a legal judgment and we’re going to exercise our rights to enforce and collect on it,” he said.
The bombshell cash grab erupted shortly after RadarOnline.com exclusively quoted Joe lambasting Baskin for claiming her missing husband, Don Lewis, is “alive and well” in Costa Rica.
“Don Lewis is NOT alive, I have her original diary and trust me she hated him so bad she could not kill him fast enough,” the gun-toting former zookeeper told us in January. “I investigated her so much I am 100% sure she, her father who is now passed away and …. killed Don Lewis and ground him up.”
Baskin, 62, triggered a media firestorm on January 18, when she rediscovered an undated U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigative report claiming her ex, who vanished in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002, was spotted in the Central American country.
As RadarOnline.com reported, her claim was immediately shot down by Tampa’s Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, who said the case was still active.
Baskin tried to collect the cash from Joe’s former money manager Tamara Springer who immediately claimed she was not handling the imprisoned presidential candidate’s finances.