On the Hunt: Carole Baskin Fires Off Subpoenas in Effort to Collect 6-figure Sum From 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic

Cat-loving reality star Carole Baskin has subpoenaed Joe Exotic’s PayPal and Google Pay accounts in a ferocious bid to seize more than $800,000 from the caged Tiger King’s pocketbook, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Baskin claims she's owed the cash following the 2011 trademark infringement lawsuit against Joe, where a Florida federal court determined he inappropriately stole her “Big Cat Rescue” name, logos, and images.

The drama, which unfolded in the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King, ended when a federal court awarded Baskin nearly $1 million in damages.