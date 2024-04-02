Your tip
‘Scarred’: Cardi B’s Alleged Assault Victim Accuses Rapper of Using Her ‘Celebrity Status’ to Get Her Fired After Altercation

Cardi claims her actions were done in self-defense.

By:

Apr. 2 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Apr. 2 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

The female security guard who accused Cardi B of assaulting her at a medical office building revealed she needed plastic surgery after the alleged incident.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Emani Ellis detailed the aftermath following the February 24, 2018 encounter with the Bodak Yellow rapper.

As we previously reported, Ellis claimed Cardi attacked her at a Beverly Hills office building. The guard was working at the building when she noticed the musician leaving a doctor’s office.

Ellis said she approached Cardi but the exchange went left. In the suit, the security guard claimed Cardi struck her head, face and body.

In court documents, Ellis claimed Cardi used her “long fingernails” causing Ellis to “sustain facial injuries” that required plastic surgery.

“[Cardi] also swung at [Ellis] to strike her in the face and body,” the filing read. Ellis accused the musician of using profanities and racial slurs during the alleged assault.

The trial is currently scheduled for May.

Ellis’ lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for her alleged injuries, mental anguish, and anxiety.

In a newly filed motion, Ellis claimed, “[Cardi] was the aggressor and attacked [Ellis] while she was employed as a security guard. Defendant was not injured in this incident.”

She said, “Defendant's intention was to cause injuries to Plaintiff so she could not return to work. Defendant even used her celebrity status to get Plaintiff fired from her post as a security guard. Defendant by threats, coercion, intimidation, physical force including assault & battery, prevented Plaintiff from returning to work as a security guard, which was something she had a right to do under the law.”

Cardi B
Cardi is still attempting to collect $4 million from a blogger in a separate legal battle.

Ellis accused Cardi of doing “everything in her power” to strong-arm her lawyers to delay the trial.

“This was a very serious incident that occurred on February 24, 2018, which has scarred Plaintiff for the rest of her life not only because of the assault & battery but also because of the betrayal by Defendant,” the filing read.

Cardi is preparing for the upcoming trial.

Sources close to Cardi said the rapper was pregnant with her daughter Kulture but had yet to tell the world. In her response to the suit, Cardi argued her actions were done in self-defense. She accused Ellis of provoking the acts “which she now complains.”

A trial date was scheduled for May 31.

As we first reported, Cardi has yet to resolve her battle with Tasha K over $4 million the blogger owes her after being found liable for defamation.

