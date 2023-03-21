Cardi B’s $4 Million Verdict Against Blogger Tasha K Upheld, Rapper To Continue Seizing Assets
Cardi B scored a huge victory against blogger Tasha K with an appeals court siding with the musician, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, an opinion was issued by the higher court this week.
Tasha demanded a new trial after being hit with a $4 verdict following a jury trial. Cardi sued the blogger accusing him of spreading vicious lies about her.
The Bodak Yellow rapper pointed to a series of videos that Tasha posted on her YouTube. In the clips, the blogger claimed Cardi had worked as an escort in the past, had an STD, and used hard drugs.
Cardi denied the accusations. In her lawsuit, she said Tasha caused her severe emotional distress that caused significant issues in her life. On the stand, Cardi told the jury the situation even led to marriage issues with her husband Offset.
The musician even provided medical records proving she did not have the STD.
In the end, the federal jury awarded Cardi $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages, and another $1.3 million to cover her legal bills.
As part of her appeal, Tasha argued that the trial was unfair because she was not allowed to certain evidence. Specifically, she believed the jury should have heard about Cardi’s alleged gang ties.
She said, “it is an extremely relevant part of who [Cardi] is.”
The appeals court was unswayed by Tasha’s argument in court. In the opinion, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha’s request was denied because she failed to file the proper motions in court.
“Defendant Latasha Kebe asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her. But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court. As a result, we have no authority to consider her insufficiency-of-the-evidence argument on appeal,” the opinion read.
“Because Kebe’s brief falls well short of what we require, she has abandoned this argument,” the order ended.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Cardi has already started the process of collecting on the $3.8 million owed. The rapper fired off subpoenas to Tasha’s bank demanding it turns over any money she held.