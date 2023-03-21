Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Cardi B
Exclusive Details

Cardi B’s $4 Million Verdict Against Blogger Tasha K Upheld, Rapper To Continue Seizing Assets

cardi b blogger split
Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM
By:

Mar. 21 2023, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Cardi B scored a huge victory against blogger Tasha K with an appeals court siding with the musician, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, an opinion was issued by the higher court this week.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b avoids jail time takes plea deal strip club attackjpg
Source: MEGA

Tasha demanded a new trial after being hit with a $4 verdict following a jury trial. Cardi sued the blogger accusing him of spreading vicious lies about her.

The Bodak Yellow rapper pointed to a series of videos that Tasha posted on her YouTube. In the clips, the blogger claimed Cardi had worked as an escort in the past, had an STD, and used hard drugs.

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi denied the accusations. In her lawsuit, she said Tasha caused her severe emotional distress that caused significant issues in her life. On the stand, Cardi told the jury the situation even led to marriage issues with her husband Offset.

The musician even provided medical records proving she did not have the STD.

cardi b gallery
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

In the end, the federal jury awarded Cardi $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages, and another $1.3 million to cover her legal bills.

As part of her appeal, Tasha argued that the trial was unfair because she was not allowed to certain evidence. Specifically, she believed the jury should have heard about Cardi’s alleged gang ties.

MORE ON:
Cardi B

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

She said, “it is an extremely relevant part of who [Cardi] is.”

The appeals court was unswayed by Tasha’s argument in court. In the opinion, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha’s request was denied because she failed to file the proper motions in court.

cardi b pp
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

“Defendant Latasha Kebe asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her. But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court. As a result, we have no authority to consider her insufficiency-of-the-evidence argument on appeal,” the opinion read.

“Because Kebe’s brief falls well short of what we require, she has abandoned this argument,” the order ended.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Cardi has already started the process of collecting on the $3.8 million owed. The rapper fired off subpoenas to Tasha’s bank demanding it turns over any money she held.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.