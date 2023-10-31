Cam Newton's Ex-GF Kia Appears Unbothered at Halloween Bash Days After Ex-NFL Star Served Her Legal Paperwork

"Although the relationship has ended, [Kia] remains in possession of the Car and refuses to return the car," Newton alleged in his lawsuit.

The former Carolina Panthers athlete purchased the luxury vehicle in May 2018 under his name.

"In 2019, the relationship ended, and [Proctor] moved out of [Newton's] residence," the lawsuit stated, also claiming he gave his ex an additional grace period. "As part of the moveout process, [Newton] allowed [Proctor] to use the Car to move her things out of Plaintiff's residence with the understanding that the Car would be promptly returned."

"[Proctor] never returned the vehicle to [Newton] after she moved out of [Newton's] residence," per the filing.