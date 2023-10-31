Cam Newton's Ex-GF Kia Appears Unbothered at Halloween Bash Days After Ex-NFL Star Served Her Legal Paperwork
Cam Newton's ex-girlfriend Shakia "Kia" Proctor was in good spirits while celebrating Halloween 2023 with loved ones just weeks after their legal drama heightened.
Proctor dressed up as a mime, undergoing an incredible transformation captured in a new video she shared via Instagram. A caption about her costume pointed out the silent artists are known "to act or play a role, show emotion without using words."
In the clip, she sported a striped shirt, a black leather skirt with suspenders, a beret and red neck sash in addition to decorated eye makeup and a bold red lip.
RadarOnline.com previously learned the former NFL star had hired a process server to track down his former flame on August 30, and hand her court docs demanding she return his 2017 Bentley Bentayga.
The server spoke with a 60-year-old woman who answered the door, according to his declaration, when he informed her that he would like to speak with Proctor.
After a back-and-forth exchange, Newton stated that his ex was properly served, a necessary step to continue the proceedings.
The couple started dating in 2013 and split in 2019, having welcomed four children while they were together. They called it quits around the same time that Newton was rumored to be getting serious with an Instagram model named La Reina Shaw.
"Although the relationship has ended, [Kia] remains in possession of the Car and refuses to return the car," Newton alleged in his lawsuit.
The former Carolina Panthers athlete purchased the luxury vehicle in May 2018 under his name.
"In 2019, the relationship ended, and [Proctor] moved out of [Newton's] residence," the lawsuit stated, also claiming he gave his ex an additional grace period. "As part of the moveout process, [Newton] allowed [Proctor] to use the Car to move her things out of Plaintiff's residence with the understanding that the Car would be promptly returned."
"[Proctor] never returned the vehicle to [Newton] after she moved out of [Newton's] residence," per the filing.
Newton accused his ex of "stubbornly" refusing to recognize his ownership of and "right to possess" the car, asking for the court to intervene.
Proctor has yet to respond to the case.
The legal drama picked up years after she sued the football star for paternity and child support as well as to establish a coparenting schedule back in 2019. Newton was ordered to pay $14,268 per month in support and cover various monthly bills.