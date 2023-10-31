Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Halloween
Exclusive Details

Cam Newton's Ex-GF Kia Appears Unbothered at Halloween Bash Days After Ex-NFL Star Served Her Legal Paperwork

cam newton ex gf celebrates halloween after nfl star sues pp
Source: Eric Canha/Cal Sport Media/Newscom/The Mega Agency; @kiaproctorofficial/Instagram

Cam Newton's ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor got into the Halloween spirit amid their legal drama.

By:

Oct. 31 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Cam Newton's ex-girlfriend Shakia "Kia" Proctor was in good spirits while celebrating Halloween 2023 with loved ones just weeks after their legal drama heightened.

Proctor dressed up as a mime, undergoing an incredible transformation captured in a new video she shared via Instagram. A caption about her costume pointed out the silent artists are known "to act or play a role, show emotion without using words."

Article continues below advertisement
cam newton ex gf celebrates halloween after nfl star sues
Source: @kiaproctorofficial/Instagram

Proctor dressed up as a mime for the spooky holiday.

In the clip, she sported a striped shirt, a black leather skirt with suspenders, a beret and red neck sash in addition to decorated eye makeup and a bold red lip.

RadarOnline.com previously learned the former NFL star had hired a process server to track down his former flame on August 30, and hand her court docs demanding she return his 2017 Bentley Bentayga.

Article continues below advertisement
cam newton ex gf celebrates halloween after nfl star sues
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com previously learned the former NFL star had hired a process server to track down his former flame.

The server spoke with a 60-year-old woman who answered the door, according to his declaration, when he informed her that he would like to speak with Proctor.

After a back-and-forth exchange, Newton stated that his ex was properly served, a necessary step to continue the proceedings.

The couple started dating in 2013 and split in 2019, having welcomed four children while they were together. They called it quits around the same time that Newton was rumored to be getting serious with an Instagram model named La Reina Shaw.

MORE ON:
Halloween
Article continues below advertisement
cam newton ex gf celebrates halloween after nfl star sues
Source: @kiaproctorofficial/Instagram

Newton said his ex was properly served just weeks ago.

"Although the relationship has ended, [Kia] remains in possession of the Car and refuses to return the car," Newton alleged in his lawsuit.

The former Carolina Panthers athlete purchased the luxury vehicle in May 2018 under his name.

"In 2019, the relationship ended, and [Proctor] moved out of [Newton's] residence," the lawsuit stated, also claiming he gave his ex an additional grace period. "As part of the moveout process, [Newton] allowed [Proctor] to use the Car to move her things out of Plaintiff's residence with the understanding that the Car would be promptly returned."

"[Proctor] never returned the vehicle to [Newton] after she moved out of [Newton's] residence," per the filing.

Article continues below advertisement
cam newton ex gf celebrates halloween after nfl star sues
Source: Scott Kinser/Cal Sport Media/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Newton is demanding to repossess his 2017 vehicle.

Newton accused his ex of "stubbornly" refusing to recognize his ownership of and "right to possess" the car, asking for the court to intervene.

Proctor has yet to respond to the case.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

The legal drama picked up years after she sued the football star for paternity and child support as well as to establish a coparenting schedule back in 2019. Newton was ordered to pay $14,268 per month in support and cover various monthly bills.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.