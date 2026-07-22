Bunnie Xo Fires Back After Ex-Husband Jelly Roll's Daughter Teases Bombshell Divorce Secret: 'Nothing to Clear Up'

DeFord did a TikTok live session on July 19, where she defended her dad against haters after the Son of a Sinner singer and Bunnie finalized their divorce earlier this month, just two months after splitting.

"Don't y'all ever come for my father’s name like that again. I'm so done," the teen ranted. "Get the f--- out of my DMs, out of my comments, my life with that s---. I don't care. I don’t want to talk about it.”

She clarified that neither her father nor stepmother cheated on each other before he filed for divorce on May 18 after nearly 10 years of marriage, before dropping hints that there was a blockbuster reason behind the breakup.

Both Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have maintained that they're still close friends despite the split, which has been amicable so far.