Bunnie Xo Fires Back After Ex-Husband Jelly Roll's Daughter Teases Bombshell Divorce Secret: 'Nothing to Clear Up'
July 22 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
After Jelly Roll’s daughter teased that she was sitting on explosive secrets about the real reason behind his divorce from Bunnie Xo, the former prostitute fired back there was "nothing to clear up," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bailee DeFord, 18, warned the internet would "crumble" the day she finally exposed the truth behind the shocking split. But Bunnie Xo – whose real name is Alyssa DeFord – appeared completely unfazed by whatever bombshell her former stepdaughter may be preparing to drop.
Bailee DeFord Goes on Expletive Ridden Rant About Dad's Split
DeFord did a TikTok live session on July 19, where she defended her dad against haters after the Son of a Sinner singer and Bunnie finalized their divorce earlier this month, just two months after splitting.
"Don't y'all ever come for my father’s name like that again. I'm so done," the teen ranted. "Get the f--- out of my DMs, out of my comments, my life with that s---. I don't care. I don’t want to talk about it.”
She clarified that neither her father nor stepmother cheated on each other before he filed for divorce on May 18 after nearly 10 years of marriage, before dropping hints that there was a blockbuster reason behind the breakup.
Both Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have maintained that they're still close friends despite the split, which has been amicable so far.
'The Internet Will Crumble the Day I Open My Mouth'
"Y’all have no f------ idea what happened, and wait till y’all find out. Just f------ wait," DeFord teased viewers about the demise of Jelly Roll and Bunnie's marriage.
"Because I promise y’all, the view of what y’all have of not only the situation, but their relationship…The internet in totality is about to f------ crumble the day that I open my mouth."
"It’s not a difference in f------ opinions. Nobody else lived in it, so don’t f------ even. I’m for real so done," DeFord promised as she finished up the rant about her family.
Bunnie Xo Claims There's 'Nothing to Clear Up'
Bunnie addressed her stepdaughter's outburst in a July 21 TikTok, where the newly single Dumb Blonde podcast host playfully flipped her blonde locks back and forth while lip-syncing the lines "Break your bed and then the sofa, I wanna pull you closer, Everybody wants to know ya, But me, I only want one thing," from the Lola Young song One Thing.
The former escort gushed in the caption that the song was "bars," but at least one fan wanted to know what her stepdaughter was ranting about.
"Now Bailee posting some weird stuff. Hope Bunnie sees it and clears it up. Slay girl slay!!" the user wrote, and the Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic author quickly replied.
"Nothing to clear up. She didn’t say anything lol ppl just wanna run w/a narrative. Love my baby forever," Bunnie responded about Bailee along with a pink heart emoji.
Bailee DeFord Calls Bunnie Xo 'My Idol, My Mentor, My Mama'
DeFord has yet to clear up what kind of information she was sitting on about her dad and stepmom's split, but she and Bunnie have been extremely close ever since the couple married in 2016. Jelly Roll and Bunnie got primary custody of DeFord when she was an eight-year-old, and the OnlyFans star has raised her as her own.
"Happy birthday to my fav person, my idol, my mentor, the most gorgeous woman I know, a kick-ass businesswoman, my number one fan, and most importantly my mama. I love you to the moon & back always," DeFord raved about Bunnie in a 2023 Instagram birthday tribute.