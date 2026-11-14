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Home > News > Bunnie XO

Bunnie Xo Fires Back After Ex-Husband Jelly Roll Removes Giant Pin-Up Poster From His Nashville Bar and Tosses It Into Dump Truck Following Nasty Divorce

Split image of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo weighed in after her poster was removed from Jelly Roll's Nashville bar.

Nov. 13 2026, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo has thrown shade at her ex, Jelly Roll, RadarOnline.com can report.

On Thursday, November 12, footage surfaced online that showed a huge poster being removed from the singer's Nashville bar and tossed into a dump truck. The poster featured Bunnie in a sparkly swimsuit and heels, and apparently, she wants it for herself.

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Bunnie Xo Channels 50 Cent

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Image of Bunnie Xo says she wants the poster of her that was removed from Jelly Roll's Nashville bar.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo says she wants the poster of her that was removed from Jelly Roll's Nashville bar.

She took to TikTok as news of the trashed poster circulated online to poke fun at the ordeal, channeling none other than 50 Cent.

Bunnie lip-synced to his iconic "Why am I in it?” rant, making it clear that she's not taking any of this too seriously.

"When the life-size cutout of you gets loaded onto the back of a dump truck in broad daylight, and you weren't even offered it," she captioned the post. "Who has it? I want it."

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Bunnie Xo & Jelly Roll's Divorce

Image of Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll finalized their divorce in July of 2026.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll finalized their divorce in July of 2026.

Bunnie and Jelly Roll finalized their divorce in July after roughly a decade of marriage. They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

During an episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast in June, Bunnie admitted that a communication breakdown was to blame.

"J and I have never really been good at having disagreements," she admitted. "So, we were the type of couple who never argued. So, he would be holding things in."

"We always preach you gotta be comfortable having the uncomfortable conversations, and we did that for eight years in," the personality continued. "Then the past year and a half, we kind of got away from that because we're in a different life right now."

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Bunnie Xo Blamed Communication Issues for Jelly Roll Split

Image of According to Bunnie Xo, her marriage to Jelly Roll took a turn for the worse on Mother's Day 2026.
Source: MEGA

According to Bunnie Xo, her marriage to Jelly Roll took a turn for the worse on Mother's Day 2026.

Things took a turn for the worse around Mother's Day, when Bunnie told her then-husband to "file the f---ing divorce papers."

"In our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times," Bunnie explained. "But, when I say it, it really holds weight because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean."

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Jelly Roll Addresses Rumors

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Image of Jelly Roll has denied that cheating led to his divorce from Bunnie Xo.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll has denied that cheating led to his divorce from Bunnie Xo.

As for Jelly Roll, he shut down rampant rumors about the divorce during a concert in Saratoga Springs, New York, that same month.

"Me and my wife are best friends," he claimed at the time. "We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today."

"Nobody cheated on nobody," the Grammy winner clarified. "That will be my best friend forever. This is the only time I will ever speak about it.”

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