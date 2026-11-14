Bunnie Xo Fires Back After Ex-Husband Jelly Roll Removes Giant Pin-Up Poster From His Nashville Bar and Tosses It Into Dump Truck Following Nasty Divorce

She took to TikTok as news of the trashed poster circulated online to poke fun at the ordeal, channeling none other than 50 Cent.

Bunnie lip-synced to his iconic "Why am I in it?” rant, making it clear that she's not taking any of this too seriously.

"When the life-size cutout of you gets loaded onto the back of a dump truck in broad daylight, and you weren't even offered it," she captioned the post. "Who has it? I want it."