Mariska Hargitay's Jaw-Dropping 'Law & Order: SVU' Salary Revealed — as Show Celebrates Major Milestone

A new report says Hargitay makes a whopping $850,000 per episode of the longstanding detective drama. The update comes as NBC aired the show's 600th episode on November 12.

Since the show premiered in 1999, Hargitay has starred as the beloved character Olivia Benson. Her pay increased in 2014 when she was added as an executive producer for season 15.

While season 28's full episode count has not been released yet, the 62-year-old Emmy winner could expect an estimated pay between $17.85million and $18.7million.

SVU has typically aired 21 to 22 episodes a season in the last five years, besides season 25, which was cut short due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Hargitay gave a speech at the cast and crew's celebration dinner of the episode.

"Here we are at episode 600, and it really doesn’t feel totally real, which in a way is exactly how it should feel, because it’s as if we all get to live in this dream of what you thought might be possible someday," she said. "And you’ve shown that it’s not only possible, but it’s so much better than anyone could have imagined."

The episode is described as showcasing Benson's personal journey in a new way the show hasn't seen. The actress interpreted the story as an important one to tell for women.

Hargitay's toast commemorated show creator Dick Wolf for his years of dedication.

"You truly have television, the kind of vision that lets you see and dream and believe far enough and wide enough to create some of this. All those years ago, when you sat there with this idea for the show, and you said, ‘Huh, this might work,’ you used your television, your foresight, to look many years in the future," she said.