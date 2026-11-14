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Home > True Crime > crime

Georgia Man Smiles in Mugshot After Killing Ex and Boasting About It on Facebook: 'Just Threw My Life Away'

Treyvon Walker will spend decades in prison.
Source: BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE; UNSPLASH

Treyvon Walker will spend decades in prison.

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Nov. 13 2026, Published 7:31 p.m. ET

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A Georgia man who killed his ex-girlfriend was all smiles in his mugshot, RadarOnline.com can report.

The trial for Treyvon Walker was set to start on November 17, but the 27-year-old opted to take a plea deal at the last minute. Walker pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated assault, earning him 35 years in prison and 15 years of probation.

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Grieving Mother Speaks Out

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Owens' mother spoke at the killer's sentencing.
Source: BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Treyvon Walker struck a plea deal at the last minute.

The mother of victim Kaneza Rikial Owens spoke at his sentencing.

"I don't know what to say… For someone to say he loves you, he wants to build a life with you and take care of you. Then for him to kill you when your child is upstairs is something I just don't know. I don't understand," Owens' mother told the court.

"Kaneza Owens did what so many people tell victims to do. She decided to leave, and she was killed for it," Macon Judicial Circuit District (MJCD) Attorney Anita Howard said in a statement.

"This year alone, there have been six homicides in Bibb County connected to domestic violence… If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, please contact your local law enforcement or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233."

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Threatening Texts Preceded Armed Standoff

Walker showed up at her house with a gun.
Source: BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Walker showed up at the victim's house with a gun.

Per the MJCD’s office, Owens and Walker had a "violent relationship," and the mother wanted to break up.

An angry Walker texted Owens: "U don’t want me wit s#*t or to have s#*t n u won’t either, Nothing !!!!!" and "You’ll feel it later."

On May 4, 2023, Walker went to his ex's house, where her 7-year-old daughter was sleeping upstairs, and threatened her with a gun.

She demanded her ex leave repeatedly, but he told her and two others present that he'd murder them and himself as he was "ready to risk it all."

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Treyvon Walker Fatally Shot Kaneza Rikial Owens When Police Arrived

Walker shot Owens when police arrived.
Source: Kaneza Rikial Owens/Facebook

Walker shot Owens when police arrived.

Walker was still there on May 5, but Owens managed to call 911.

When they got there, the now-convicted killer yelled, "That’s the police," before fatally shooting the mother twice in the chest.

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Walker admitted to the murder on Facebook.
Source: Kaneza Rikial Owens/Facebook

Walker admitted to the murder on Facebook.

He ran out the back door and posted on Facebook: "Real Life Just Threw My Life Away Just Shot My Girl."

Walker was found on May 9 and charged with Owens' murder.

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