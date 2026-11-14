Georgia Man Smiles in Mugshot After Killing Ex and Boasting About It on Facebook: 'Just Threw My Life Away'

The mother of victim Kaneza Rikial Owens spoke at his sentencing.

"I don't know what to say… For someone to say he loves you, he wants to build a life with you and take care of you. Then for him to kill you when your child is upstairs is something I just don't know. I don't understand," Owens' mother told the court.

"Kaneza Owens did what so many people tell victims to do. She decided to leave, and she was killed for it," Macon Judicial Circuit District (MJCD) Attorney Anita Howard said in a statement.

"This year alone, there have been six homicides in Bibb County connected to domestic violence… If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, please contact your local law enforcement or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233."