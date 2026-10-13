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Home > True Crime > Murder

Minnesota Man Who Committed 'Rejection Killing' After Woman Turned Down Romantic Relationship Found Guilty Following 'Horrifying' Crime

Lopez-Xique was found guilty of first degree murder.
Source: HENNEPIN COUNTY/GEARLY-DELMORE FUNERAL CHAPELS

Jose Luis Lopez-Xique will soon find out his sentence.

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Oct. 13 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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A Minnesota man has been found guilty of murdering a woman after she rejected him, RadarOnline.com can report.

On June 17, 2025, Jose Luis Lopez-Xique broke into 22-year-old Kayli Arseth's apartment and shot her after she rejected a romantic relationship with him.

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A 'Rejection Killing'

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Lopez-Xique murdered Arseth after she rejected him.
Source: HENNEPIN COUNTY

Jose Luis Lopez-Xique murdered Kayli Arseth after she rejected him.

Investigators uncovered that on June 16, Lopez-Xique murdered Arseth after she rejected his romantic advances on Snapchat, preferring to be friends.

The next day, officers found Arseth with a gunshot wound to her head, lying on the floor surrounded by blood, per reports.

Authorities spoke to a neighbor who said she heard yelling and a man, presumably Lopez-Xique, yell, "How could you do this to me?"

Cops also found bloodstains around the residence, and blood outside of the victim's door.

"This was a horrifying instance of a 'rejection killing' where Mr. Lopez-Xique refused to accept that Kayli did not want a relationship," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty stated in a press release.

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Jury Votes Guilty

The jury found Lopez-Xique guilty.
Source: GEARLY-DELMORE FUNERAL CHAPELS

The jury found Lopez-Xique guilty of the brutal crime.

For the brutal crime, a jury found 27-year-old Lopez-Xique guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree intentional murder, and harassment.

The convicted killer will learn his sentence on October 15.

"I'm grateful to our trial team and our victim services staff, and the members of the jury for their service," Moriarty added.

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Investigators Look at Snapchat Conversations

Detectives found Snapchats between the convicted killer and his victim.
Source: UNSPLASH

Detectives found Snapchats between the convicted killer and his victim.

During the investigation, detectives uncovered a slew of Snapchat texts between the two. Lopez-Xique told Arseth he wanted to go on "actual dates" and that he wished Arseth would put "more effort" into their "relationship."

The two discussed hanging out June 16 so Lopez-Xique could assist Arseth with her motorcycle.

That afternoon, Arseth texted him, "I did enjoy hanging out with you, but I don't have enough mental capacity for any type of relationship right now. I'm trying to figure out myself as well as manage my relationship with my parents, and I'm overwhelmed and stressed already."

Still, Lopez-Xique pushed the victim, saying he felt like she was "looking for something different" and he was "confused."

Arseth again reaffirmed she wasn't "ready for a relationship," and Lopez-Xique apologized for being "pushy to hang out."

The next day, Lopez-Xique took Arseth's life.

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Who Was Kayli Arseth?

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Arseth's loved ones wrote a thoughtful tribute for her.
Source: UNSPLASH

Arseth's loved ones wrote a thoughtful tribute for her.

In a lengthy tribute, Arseth's family told the world all about their loved one. Per the dedication, Arseth loved music, seeing friends, being creative, and being a "daredevil."

Arseth, who was "always smiling," was always there for others, working to lift them even amidst her own struggles.

"Her energy brought so much light to everyone she met," it states. Arseth had moved into her own place, but still went hiking with her dad and hung out with her mom, who'd come to visit.

She also had plans for her future. Arseth had told her family she was planning to pursue a bachelor's degree in developmental psychology, continuing her career working with children.

"She always told people, 'Well, you’re stuck with me.' The irony is that she is now stuck in our hearts forever," the tribute reads.

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