Minnesota Man Who Committed 'Rejection Killing' After Woman Turned Down Romantic Relationship Found Guilty Following 'Horrifying' Crime

Investigators uncovered that on June 16, Lopez-Xique murdered Arseth after she rejected his romantic advances on Snapchat, preferring to be friends.

The next day, officers found Arseth with a gunshot wound to her head, lying on the floor surrounded by blood, per reports.

Authorities spoke to a neighbor who said she heard yelling and a man, presumably Lopez-Xique, yell, "How could you do this to me?"

Cops also found bloodstains around the residence, and blood outside of the victim's door.

"This was a horrifying instance of a 'rejection killing' where Mr. Lopez-Xique refused to accept that Kayli did not want a relationship," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty stated in a press release.