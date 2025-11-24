Demi Moore Gushes Over Never-Before-Seen Photo of Bruce Willis and Their Daughters — Days After Rumer Shared a Heartbreaking Update on 'Dying' Actor's Dementia Battle

Demi Moore has gushed over an old, never-before-seen family photo with her three young daughters and ex-husband Bruce Willis in a heartbreaking moment on The Drew Barrymore Show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"You know, I think it was just Sunday breakfast," Moore explained as she continued to chuckle at the photo.

Moore, who has supported her ex-husband's wife Emma Heming as the family navigates Willis' disease, cracked up with laughter as she took in the picture, which featured the actress, the Sixth Sense star, and their three young daughters posed in silly oversized hats with attached wigs.

"Demi, I found this picture, and I had never seen it before," Barrymore told her guest as the photo of Moore, Willis, 70, and their daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout flashed on screen. "What is this core memory?"

The audience and Moore burst out in laughter as the Ghost star pointed at the photo and exclaimed, "Look how big his head is! The hat doesn't even fit."

"Why we bought 'em in the first place, which were hats with built-in wigs... I have no idea," Moore added as fellow guest Billy Bob Thornton interjected, "You know what's funny to me is that Bruce looks like he's in Lynyrd Skynyrd."

She shook her head as she noted the picture was taken "just for the fun of it."

Rumer revealed her father does not always remember who she is as his FTD progresses.

The heartfelt moment came after Moore's daughter Rumer broke down in tears as she gave an update on her dad's condition .

"But you can tell it's morning. This is literally Sunday breakfast," Moore continued as Barrymore noted the photo looked "incredibly timeless with happiness."

"People always ask me this question, and I think it's a hard one to answer," Rumer said on social media. "The truth is that anybody with FTD is not doing great, but he's doing okay in terms of somebody who is dealing with frontotemporal dementia."

She continued: "The only way that I feel like I can answer that in a way that was like 'he's doing great' is like, those parameters don’t really work anymore in my mind."

Rumer noted she still feels "so lucky, happy, and grateful" to spend time with her father despite him not knowing who she is at times.

"I'm so grateful that when I go over there, and I give him a hug, whether he recognizes me or not, that he can feel the love I've given him and I can feel it back from him," she explained. "I still see a spark of him, and he can feel the love that I’m giving, so that feels really nice."