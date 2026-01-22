EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham 'Plotted to DIVORCE Parents David and Victoria Beckham' — Before 'Nepo Brat' Realized He Legally Didn't Need To
Jan. 22 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Clueless nepo brat Brooklyn Beckham looked into formally "divorcing" his parents David and Victoria before he posted his whiny six-part Instagram attack on his doting mum and dad, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Well-placed sources told us he consulted experts about achieving "emancipation" from them after reading about the likes of Macaulay Culkin and Britney Spears' battles with their folks.
Brooklyn's Legal Notice and Parent 'Divorce' Plan
But insiders said he dropped the plan in favor of his brutal Instagram takedown of David and Victoria Beckham when he realized he was too old to have to legally achieve what is legally known as "emancipation" from his parents.
A public relations source with knowledge of Brooklyn and his wife Nicola's PR operation told us: "As a 26-year-old adult, Brooklyn has the personal autonomy to choose who he has a relationship with.
"He looked into 'divorcing' his parents, but then realized he didn't need to, as they don't legally control anything in his life now that he is 26.
"He swapped that plan for attacking them on social media, blocking them before posting his rant against them.
"This sort of thing proves two things – he's bitter, nasty... and stupid.
"He was literally willing to spend a small fortune 'emancipating' himself from parents who live on the other side of the world and have no control over him."
The Reality of Adult Autonomy and Legal Emancipation
Emancipation grants a minor the legal rights and responsibilities of an adult, allowing them to make their own financial, medical, and lifestyle decisions, free from parental control.
But these cases often involve issues of abuse, neglect, or the mismanagement of the minor's income – and are examples of how legal mechanisms are used to protect the child's best interests in extraordinary circumstances.
A legal source said: "As an adult, Brooklyn Beckham cannot legally 'emancipate' himself from his parents in the way a minor could, but he has the right to manage his relationships and communication on his own terms.
"He has effectively achieved a personal and social separation, using legal means to enforce boundaries... but he does not need a lawyer to do any of this."
He has confirmed he is estranged from his parents and blocked them and his siblings on social media to enforce "no contact."
Cease and Desist Letters and Financial Independence
He has sent his parents a legal notice – sometimes referred to as a cease and desist letter – through his lawyers at the firm Schillings.
The letter was not a "divorce" lawsuit but a formal request for all future communication to go through legal representatives and to stop public statements about him, especially on social media.
Sources said the reason for this formal approach was to protect his mental health and establish clear boundaries after he felt his personal requests for privacy were ignored.
Since Brooklyn is an adult and financially independent, he cannot claim ongoing maintenance from his parents, nor do they have a legal obligation to support him.
Celebs who became emancipated from their parents (or took similar legal action) as minors include Drew Barrymore. She was emancipated from her folks aged 14 due to a difficult and unstable home life involving substance abuse.
Macaulay Culkin removed his parents as legal guardians and from control of his multi-million dollar trust fund aged 16 amidst a bitter custody battle and allegations of financial mismanagement by his father.
And Juliette Lewis became emancipated at 14 to bypass child labor laws and work adult hours in her acting career.
Troubled child movie star Corey Feldman initiated emancipation proceedings at 15, claiming his parents had stolen nearly a million dollars in earnings from him.
And Aaron Carter filed for emancipation at 16 after firing his mother as his manager and alleging she had taken a significant amount of his money.
Brooklyn's Instagram Rant and Wedding Allegations
In his Instagram rant against his parents, Brooklyn accused them of controlling him for his "entire life" and of ruining his wedding.
In a bombshell online social media statement running to six pages, David and Victoria's eldest child tore into them for putting "Brand Beckham" above him and his wife, Nicola.
The failed photographer and wannabe cook also made astonishing allegations about his Spice Girl mom at his 2022 wedding – claiming she humiliated him by dancing "inappropriately" with him during what was meant to be his first dance with his actress bride.