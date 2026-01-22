EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham 'Plotted to DIVORCE Parents David and Victoria Beckham' — Before 'Nepo Brat' Realized He Legally Didn't Need To

But insiders said he dropped the plan in favor of his brutal Instagram takedown of David and Victoria Beckham when he realized he was too old to have to legally achieve what is legally known as "emancipation" from his parents.

A public relations source with knowledge of Brooklyn and his wife Nicola's PR operation told us: "As a 26-year-old adult, Brooklyn has the personal autonomy to choose who he has a relationship with.

"He looked into 'divorcing' his parents, but then realized he didn't need to, as they don't legally control anything in his life now that he is 26.

"He swapped that plan for attacking them on social media, blocking them before posting his rant against them.

"This sort of thing proves two things – he's bitter, nasty... and stupid.

"He was literally willing to spend a small fortune 'emancipating' himself from parents who live on the other side of the world and have no control over him."